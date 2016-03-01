أديل تحافظ على صدارة ألبومها

حافظت المغنية البريطانية أديل مجددا على تصدرها لقائمة “بيلبورد 200” التي تنشرها مجلة “بيلبورد” الأميركية أسبوعيا، لأعلى الألبومات رواجا، متفوقة على ريهانا وجاستين بيبر.
وحصد ألبوم أديل “25” صاحب أعلى المبيعات في عام 2015، نحو 100 ألف وحدة جديدة الأسبوع الماضي في مبيعات الألبومات والأغاني والبث عبر الإنترنت، وفقا لإحصاءات شركة “نيلسن ساوند سكان”.
وبيعت أكثر من 8.3 مليون نسخة من ألبومها في الولايات المتحدة منذ طرحه في نوفمبر، وظل لمدة عشرة أسابيع غير متتالية على قمة قائمة أعلى المبيعات.
والأسبوع الماضي استحوذت أديل على جوائز بريت البريطانية، بفوزها بأربع جوائز منها جائزة ألبوم العام.
وقفز أحدث ألبوم للمغنية ريهانا “أنتي” مركزا واحدا إلى المرتبة الثانية بمبيعات بلغت 80 ألف وحدة، في حين تراجع ألبوم “بوربوس” لنجم البوب الكندي جاستين بيبر مركزا واحدا إلى المركز الثالث، بمبيعات وصلت إلى 63 ألف وحدة.
