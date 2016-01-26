أشرف زكى: أحمد مالك سيقدم اعتذارا للجميع عما فعله فى حق الشرطة

January 26, 2016



 

 

 

 

قال أشرف زكى نقيب المهن التمثيلية إنه اتصل هاتفيا بالفنان الشاب أحمد مالك بعد نشره فيديو مسيئا للشرطة ليفهم منه حقيقة الأمر، مشيرا إلى أن مالك قال له إنه كان يمزح مع أصدقائه ولم يكن يتوقع كل ردود الأفعال المهاجمة له على هذا الفيديو.
 
وأكد أشرف زكى أنه وجه لأحمد مالك خطابا شديد اللهجة موبخا فعلته، وأضاف أن مالك اعتذر له وسيقدم اعتذاره للجميع على ما فعله.

