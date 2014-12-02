أصغر دكتور مصري في النانوتكنولوجي .. د . مصطفى عثمان في صباح ON

شاب مصري .. أصيل .. عاشق للعلم .. تخرج في البكالوريا الدولية من القاهرة دون 16 عاما.. و تخصص في علوم الإلكترونيات والنانو تكنولوجي .. لم يتعد عمره 22 عامًا، إنه المصري مصطفى عثمان، الذي يحمل توقيعا لرسالة دكتوراه في النانوتكنولجي، أحد أصعب العلوم تعقيدا وأكثرها قدرة على تحسين وخلق حلول لأكثر المشاكل الاجتماعية أهمية في المستقبل… تحمل دراسة الدكتوراه “النانو تكنولوجي”، التى حصل عليها العالم المصري على تحسين المستقبل بأدوات وأبحاث قادرة على صنع التغيير، تحت شعار “بأيدٍ مصرية”، لخلق وتحسين حلول لأكثر المشاكل الاجتماعية تعقيداً. كما تحمل رسالة الدكتوراه القدرة على تحسين وكفاءة وقدرة أجهزة كمبيوتر المستقبل بشكل يتخطى قدرات برامج وحسابات الأجهزة الحالية بمستويات مضاعفة، تستطيع بدورها تقديم حلول في مجالات كثيرة ومهمة في قطاعات خدمية تهم الناس كالصحة والتعليم .. من جانبها تكرم مؤسسة الألفي للتنمية البشرية والاجتماعية مصطفى عثمان غدا 3 ديسمبر في إطار احتفالها بمرور 25 عاما على تأسيسها، في حفل يقام تحت رعاية رئيس مجلس الوزراء، إبراهيم محلب، وبحضور وزير التربية والتعليم، محمود أبوالنصر، ووزير التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي، السيد عبد الخالق، وغادة والى وزيرة التضامن الاجتماعي .. اليوم معنا في الأستديو نرمين أيو جازية، المدير التنفيذي لمؤسسة الالفي ومعنا د . مصطفى عثمان أصغر دكتور مصري في النانوتكنولوجي
