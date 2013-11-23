ألبرت شفيق : لابد من إعلام دولة قوي لمواجهة الجزيرة .. ولم نمنع ريم ماجد من الظهور

November 23, 2013

 

الإعلامي / ألبرت شفيق رئيس مجلس إدارة قنوات ONTV

الإعلامي / ألبرت شفيق
رئيس مجلس إدارة قنوات ONTV

قال الإعلامي ألبرت شفيق رئيس مجلس إدارة قنوات ONTV أنه لابد من وجود إعلام حكومي داخل الدولة قوي ليقف في مواجهة قناة الجزيرة الدولية لأن القنوات الفضائية الخاصة كل ما يمكنها مواجهته هى قناة الجزيرة مباشر مصر، مضيفًا أن بعد الثورة ظهرت صناعة الأخبار وكانت ONTV أول قناة خاصة في هذا المجال، وتبع ذلك تقديم البث المباشر .

وأضاف ألبرت شفيق عبر فضائية CBC في برنامج ممكن في ضيافة الإعلامي خيري رمضان والإعلامي ياسر عبدالعزيز،أن فضائية ONTV كان هدفها في البداية التنوير وزيادة الوعي السياسي في مصر، مؤكدًأ أن فترة حكم مبارك المخلوع كانت مليئة بالأوجاع.

وأوضح ألبرت أن قناة ONTV تم تهديدها عقب أول نشرة إخبارية قدمتها، مشيرًا إلى أنه من طبيعي أن يعرض المذيع وجهة نظره أثناء التعليق على أي حدث .

ولفت ألبرت إلى أن اللإعلامية ريم ماجد لم تُمنع من تقديم برنامجها على قناة ONTV .

وأكد ألبرت أن قنوات ONTV تقدم مضمونًا ثقافيًا وطنيًا، في النواحي الاقتصادية والمادية في القنوات الفضائية أوضح ألبرت شفيق أنه لابد أن يُصرف على كل البرامج ومن الممكن أن يحقق برنامج أسبوعي أكبر شريحة من الإعلانات .

