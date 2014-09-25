“أمير مصر” .. المصمم والرسام هاني المصري في آخر كلام

September 25, 2014


من عيون المسرح المصري في السبعينات .. إلى إعلانات ألهبت خيالنا بعد ذلك، إلى سدة العالمية في ديزني، هوليوود، هذا هو “أمير مصر”.

عندما تؤمن بالحلم لابد أن ينتظرك الحلم يوماً ما في مكان ما. طيب الله أوقاتكم إلى نموذج مصري يشرح القلب.

أهلاً بكم. ولد عام واحدٍ و خمسين و درس فن الديكور في كلية الفنون الجميلة التي تخرج منها عام أربعة و سبعين. سرعان ما تلقفته كواليس المسرح المصري مصمماً للديكور و للإعلانات الترويجية لعدد من عيون الأعمال المسرحية من أبرزها “إيزيس” و “العيال كبرت” و “إنها حقاً عائلة محترمة” و “شاهد ماشفش حاجة”. في طفرة شركة الإعلان في مصر ابتكر شخصية “كيمو” بطلاً لأحد المنتجات فارتبط وجدانياً بجيل يذكره حتى الآن و لا يعرف شيئاً عن مبدعه. و في أواسط الثمانينات شد الرحال إلى بلاد العم سام في رحلة من رحلة من الشقاء و صلابة الإرادة و الإيمان بالحلم. من نيوجيرسي في أقصى الشرق إلى لوس أنجيلوس في أقصى الغرب يحط الرحال حيث كان حلمه الكبير في انتظاره: ديزني. من بين إسهامات كثيرة، تكللت قصة نجاح واحد من أبناء مصر بإبداعهعام ثمانيةٍ و تسعين في فيلم “أمير مصر”، واحد من عيون أفلام الرسوم المتحركة في هوليوود من إخراج ستيفن سبيلبيرغ. لمن يعرفه و لمن لا يعرفه من أجيال مصر المختلفة اسمحوا لي أن أرحب معنا في الاستوديو بالفنان المصري، المصمم و الرسام، الأستاذ هاني المصري

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV