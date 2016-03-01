أوسكار 2016 : دي كابريو أفضل ممثل ولارسون أفضل ممثلة وسبوتلايت أفضل فيلم

March 1, 2016

Leonardo DiCaprio accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for the movie "The Revenant" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

نال الممثل الأميركي ليوناردو دي كابريو جائزة أوسكار أفضل ممثل، بعد دقائق من فوز مخرج الفيلم أليخاندرو إيناريتو بجائزة أفضل مخرج وذلك عن فيلم “ذا ريفينانت”، بينما نال فيلم “سبوتلايت” جائزة أفضل فيلم.
وتوجت بري لارسون بأوسكار أفضل ممثلة عن دورها في فيلم “رووم”، بينما فازت الممثلة أليشا فيكاندر بأوسكار أحسن ممثلة مساعدة عن دورها في فيلم “ذا دانيش غيرل”، ومارك رايلانس بجائزة أفضل ممثل مساعد في فيلم “بريدج أوف سبايز”.
وهذه أول جائزة تحصل عليها السويدية فيكاندر، البالغة من العمر 27 عاما، وأيضا رايلانس (58 عام)، وهو ممثل وكاتب مسرحي بريطاني شهير.
وفاز فيلم “إنسايد أوت” بأفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة، وهو من إنتاج بيكسار التابعة لشركة والت ديزني وتدور قصته حول رايلي الفتاة الصغيرة.
وحصل فيلم الإثارة والمغامرة “ماد ماكس: فيوري رود”، الذي أنتجه وأخرجه جورج ميلر، على جوائز أفضل ملابس وتصميم الإنتاج والمكياج والمؤثرات الصوتية.
وفاز فيلم “إيمي”، الذي يتناول حياة المغنية البريطانية الراحلة إيمي واينهاوس، بأوسكار أفضل فيلم وثائقي.
وأحرز فيلم “صن أوف سول” الهنغاري للمخرج لاسلو نيميش على جائزة أفضل فيلم ناطق بلغة أجنبية.
ويتابع الحفل الذي يبث على الهواء مباشرة ويستمر ثلاث ساعات ونصف الساعة، نحو 40 مليون أميركي وملايين أخرى من جميع أنحاء العالم.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV