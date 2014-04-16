“أون تى فى” تستجيب لمبادرة نقيب الصحفيين وتعلن شراء معدات واقية لمراسليها

كتبت دينا الأجهورى الثلاثاء، 15 أبريل 2014 – 19:51
استجابت إدارة قنوات أون تى فى على الفور لمبادرة نقيب الصحفيين ضياء رشوان ومناشدته بشراء معدات واقية لمراسليها لتأمينهم أثناء تغطيتهم للأحداث الميدانية، حيث أعلن الإعلامى جابر القرموطى فى حلقة اليوم من مانشيت أنه سيبدأ بنفسه، وطالب ألبرت شفيق رئيس قناة أون تى فى بالموافقة على شراء هذه المعدات، وهى عبارة عن “سترة واقية من الرصاص، ونظارة واقية من الخرطوش، وقناع واقٍ من الغاز، وخوذة”.
وأعلن القرموطى على الهواء، أن رئيس القناة أصدر قراراً بشراء 6 من هذه المعدات ليتم توزيعها على مراسلى القناة، مؤكداً أن القناة متضامنة مع قرار النقيب بالامتناع عن التغطيات الميدانية لأجل غير مسمى.
http://www1.youm7.com/News.asp?NewsID=1614749
ndjEKk Nothing more nothing less. The whole truth about the reality around us.
Hi there would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this
blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a honest price?
Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
Hello I am so happy I found your site, I really found you by error, while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a marvelous post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the great work.|
Not only were these tests high-priced but at times, they were apso
not relikable because testtosterone level suggested in the
blood is not easy to interpret.
Greetings! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one?
Thanks a lot!
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I might as well check
things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to finding out about your web page again.
Excellent web site. Plenty of helpful information here. I am sending it to some
pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And certainly, thank you in your effort!
Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering
the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you
shield this hike.
Good day I am so glad I found your site, I really found you by error, while I was
browsing on Aol for something else, Regardless I am here now and
would just like to say kudos for a remarkable post
and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I
don’t have time to browse it all at the minute but I have book-marked
it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time
I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the awesome work.
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and
I’m impressed! Very helpful information specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot.
I was looking for this certain information for a very long
time. Thank you and best of luck.
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web page daily, this site is in fact good and the people are really sharing pleasant
thoughts.
betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/is-betterscooter.com-a-fake-site.html match every thing. Very long-lasting, even so hate the point that these products end up getting soiled effortlessly.
Testosterone treeatment was correlated with increased prostate volume, although not necessarily above high -standard
amounts.
If you would like to increase your familiarity only keep visiting this web page and be updated with the latest news
posted here.
Hey! This post could not be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept
chatting about this. I will forward this post to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
Many thanks for sharing!
Hmm it appears like your site ate my first
comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted
and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring
blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any tips for
first-time blog writers? I’d really appreciate
it.
whoah this weblog is wonderful i love reading your posts.
Stay up the good work! You realize, lots of individuals are searching round
for this information, you could aid them greatly.
Quality articles or reviews is the secret to interest the viewers to visit
the web site, that’s what this site is providing.
This is my first time visit at here and i
am in fact happy to read all at alone place.
Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty
quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where
to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Thanks
Hi there, this weekend is fastidious in favor of me, since this occasion i am reading
this enormous informative paragraph here at my home.
whoah this weblog is wonderful i love reading your articles.
Stay up the good work! You know, lots of individuals
are looking round for this information, you can aid them
greatly.
A fascinating discussion is worth comment. I believe that you
should publish more on this topic, it may not be a taboo subject but typically folks don’t talk about
these issues. To the next! Best wishes!!
Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which
blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting
tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
I would be great if you could point me in the
direction of a good platform.
If you want to grow your experience just keep visiting this web page and be updated
with the latest information posted here.
Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thank you
I’m not sure exactly why but this website is loading very slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
whoah this weblog is great i really like studying your posts.
Keep up the great work! You recognize, many individuals are looking around for this info, you could help them greatly.