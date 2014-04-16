“أون تى فى” تستجيب لمبادرة نقيب الصحفيين وتعلن شراء معدات واقية لمراسليها

April 16, 2014

كتبت دينا الأجهورى الثلاثاء، 15 أبريل 2014 – image00119:51

استجابت إدارة قنوات أون تى فى على الفور لمبادرة نقيب الصحفيين ضياء رشوان ومناشدته بشراء معدات واقية لمراسليها لتأمينهم أثناء تغطيتهم للأحداث الميدانية، حيث أعلن الإعلامى جابر القرموطى فى حلقة اليوم من مانشيت أنه سيبدأ بنفسه، وطالب ألبرت شفيق رئيس قناة أون تى فى بالموافقة على شراء هذه المعدات، وهى عبارة عن “سترة واقية من الرصاص، ونظارة واقية من الخرطوش، وقناع واقٍ من الغاز، وخوذة”.

وأعلن القرموطى على الهواء، أن رئيس القناة أصدر قراراً بشراء 6 من هذه المعدات ليتم توزيعها على مراسلى القناة، مؤكداً أن القناة متضامنة مع قرار النقيب بالامتناع عن التغطيات الميدانية لأجل غير مسمى.

http://www1.youm7.com/News.asp?NewsID=1614749

29 comments

  1. bestass pron
    October 14, 2016 at 3:57 pm

    ndjEKk Nothing more nothing less. The whole truth about the reality around us.

    Reply
  2. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 3:21 am

    Hi there would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re utilizing?
    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this
    blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a honest price?
    Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!

    Reply
  3. hey
    December 2, 2016 at 7:03 am

    Hello I am so happy I found your site, I really found you by error, while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a marvelous post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the great work.|

    Reply
  4. http://kakproiti.ru/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=29051
    December 2, 2016 at 7:17 am

    Not only were these tests high-priced but at times, they were apso
    not relikable because testtosterone level suggested in the
    blood is not easy to interpret.

    Reply
  5. http://www.scoop.it
    December 2, 2016 at 3:52 pm

    Greetings! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one?
    Thanks a lot!

    Reply
  6. lloan
    December 2, 2016 at 5:34 pm

    My partner and I stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I might as well check
    things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
    Look forward to finding out about your web page again.

    Reply
  7. lloan
    December 2, 2016 at 7:30 pm

    Excellent web site. Plenty of helpful information here. I am sending it to some
    pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And certainly, thank you in your effort!

    Reply
  8. https://www.pinterest.Com/geraldineph9615
    December 2, 2016 at 9:44 pm

    Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
    I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
    I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

    Reply
  9. lloan
    December 2, 2016 at 9:53 pm

    I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering
    the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you
    shield this hike.

    Reply
  10. lloan
    December 2, 2016 at 10:47 pm

    Good day I am so glad I found your site, I really found you by error, while I was
    browsing on Aol for something else, Regardless I am here now and
    would just like to say kudos for a remarkable post
    and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I
    don’t have time to browse it all at the minute but I have book-marked
    it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time
    I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the awesome work.

    Reply
  11. lloan
    December 3, 2016 at 2:43 am

    Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and
    I’m impressed! Very helpful information specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot.
    I was looking for this certain information for a very long
    time. Thank you and best of luck.

    Reply
  12. fancy.com
    December 3, 2016 at 4:56 am

    Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web page daily, this site is in fact good and the people are really sharing pleasant
    thoughts.

    Reply
  13. betterscooter.com
    December 5, 2016 at 12:59 pm

    betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/is-betterscooter.com-a-fake-site.html match every thing. Very long-lasting, even so hate the point that these products end up getting soiled effortlessly.

    Reply
  14. Lenard
    December 5, 2016 at 1:22 pm

    Testosterone treeatment was correlated with increased prostate volume, although not necessarily above high -standard
    amounts.

    Reply
  15. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 16, 2016 at 5:51 pm

    If you would like to increase your familiarity only keep visiting this web page and be updated with the latest news
    posted here.

    Reply
  16. successful network marketing
    December 17, 2016 at 5:45 am

    Hey! This post could not be written any better!
    Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept
    chatting about this. I will forward this post to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
    Many thanks for sharing!

    Reply
  17. dodge neon computer
    December 19, 2016 at 10:02 pm

    Hmm it appears like your site ate my first
    comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted
    and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring
    blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any tips for
    first-time blog writers? I’d really appreciate
    it.

    Reply
  18. dodge magnum computer
    December 21, 2016 at 6:03 am

    whoah this weblog is wonderful i love reading your posts.

    Stay up the good work! You realize, lots of individuals are searching round
    for this information, you could aid them greatly.

    Reply
  19. Amanda
    December 22, 2016 at 1:52 am

    Quality articles or reviews is the secret to interest the viewers to visit
    the web site, that’s what this site is providing.

    Reply
  20. Francis
    December 23, 2016 at 12:40 am

    This is my first time visit at here and i
    am in fact happy to read all at alone place.

    Reply
  21. sales skills locating
    December 24, 2016 at 12:35 am

    Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.

    Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty
    quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where
    to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Thanks

    Reply
  22. dodge stratus computer replacement
    December 24, 2016 at 4:47 am

    Hi there, this weekend is fastidious in favor of me, since this occasion i am reading
    this enormous informative paragraph here at my home.

    Reply
  23. Mikayla
    December 25, 2016 at 9:32 am

    whoah this weblog is wonderful i love reading your articles.
    Stay up the good work! You know, lots of individuals
    are looking round for this information, you can aid them
    greatly.

    Reply
  24. Katie
    December 25, 2016 at 1:02 pm

    A fascinating discussion is worth comment. I believe that you
    should publish more on this topic, it may not be a taboo subject but typically folks don’t talk about
    these issues. To the next! Best wishes!!

    Reply
  25. Alva
    December 27, 2016 at 12:53 am

    Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which
    blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting
    tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
    I would be great if you could point me in the
    direction of a good platform.

    Reply
  26. Finn
    December 29, 2016 at 12:11 am

    If you want to grow your experience just keep visiting this web page and be updated
    with the latest information posted here.

    Reply
  27. credit based society
    December 29, 2016 at 8:13 am

    Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.

    Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
    I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
    Thank you

    Reply
  28. Nell
    January 1, 2017 at 1:29 am

    I’m not sure exactly why but this website is loading very slow for me.
    Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end?
    I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.

    Reply
  29. credit cards
    January 2, 2017 at 12:22 am

    whoah this weblog is great i really like studying your posts.
    Keep up the great work! You recognize, many individuals are looking around for this info, you could help them greatly.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV