أون تى فى تطلق تغطيتها المتميزة لبرلمان 2015 المزيد على دنيا الوطن

October 15, 2015

5611995d0a9f9ontvlogo_L_201167164721_S4_1443993948رام الله – دنيا الوطن

أطلقت قنوات اون تى فى تغطيتها الخاصة للإنتخابات البرلمانية  فى مرحلتيها الاولى والثانية والتى حددتها فى تغطية لأهم الدوائر الإنتخابية على مستوى الجمهورية من خلال شبكة مراسلين مكثفة .

كما خصصت اون تى فى مراسلين فى أكثر من دولة عربية وفى أوروبا وأمريكا لمتابعة انتخابات المصريين فى الخارج ورؤيتهم للبرلمان القادم  بالإضافة للمناقشات التى يديرها الكاتب الصحفى نصر القفاص فى برنامج البرلمان .

وشهدت قناة اون تي فى لايف خلال الأيام الماضية تطويرا على مستوى الصورة تبلور ذلك فى عدة اشكال ابرزها مناقشة قضية ما  عبر أكثر من  استضافة فى الفقرة الواحدة حيث ضيف الاستديو واللا يف الخارجى من القاهرة وعاصمة دولية .

المزيد على دنيا الوطن .. http://www.alwatanvoice.com/arabic/news/2015/10/05/787399.html#ixzz3oeqKXrGV
Follow us: @alwatanvoice on Twitter | alwatanvoice on Facebook

1,249 comments

  1. best young pron
    October 14, 2016 at 3:27 pm

    LEmFOC Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a enjoyment account

    Reply
  2. Fun game
    October 16, 2016 at 6:33 pm

    Keep up the great piece of work, I read few articles on this website and I think that your website is very interesting and has lots of excellent information.

    Reply
  3. Hide My Wp
    October 16, 2016 at 8:11 pm

    iаЂа?Produkttest Berichte in vielen Kategorien jetzt lesen.

    Reply
  4. Window Cleaning Coeur d alene
    October 17, 2016 at 1:06 am

    This is one awesome blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on

    Reply