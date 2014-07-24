“أون تى فى” تنقل احتفالات المغرب بعيد الجلوس الـ15 للملك محمد السادس

July 24, 2014

كتب عمرو صحصاح الثلاثاء، 22 يوليو 2014 – image00122:05

تقوم قناة أون تى فى، بدءًا من غدًا الأربعاء بنقل تغطية خاصة لاحتفالات المغرب بعيد الجلوس الـ15 لعاهل المملكة المغربية، الملك محمد السادس على الهواء مباشرة، كما تخصص فقرات بالاستديو لتغطية هذا الحدث.

http://www1.youm7.com/News.asp?NewsID=1787826

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV