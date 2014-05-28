أون تي في تقدم تغطية خاصة لعمليات الفرز من داخل اللجان الفرعية

May 28, 2014

ontvelectontvتستعد مجموعة قنوات أون تي في لاطلاق تغطية خاصة تبدأ خلال ساعة وتحديدا بداية من التاسعة مساء بعد غلق اللجان الانتخابية وبدء عملية فرز الأصوات في اللجان الفرعية علي مستوي الجمهورية، حيث ترصد أون تي في لحظة بلحظة عمليات الفرز  في اللجان الفرعية وتجميعها في القري والمراكز من خلال فريق اعداد احصائي متخصص لديه خبرة كبيرة في عمليات الانتخاب وتقدم مؤشرات أولية بالحصر العددي لكل اللجان الفرعية علي مستوي مصر.
يقدم التغطية نخبة من الاعلاميين بقناة اون تى فى ومنهم يسرى فوده وابراهيم عيسى ويوسف الحسينى ،وفي اطار التعليق علي النتائج تستضيف أون تي في مجموعة من كبار المحللين والسياسيين وكبار الصحفيين ومنهم ياسر رزق رئيس مجلس ادارة أخبار اليوم  لقراءة المشهد ومتابعة عمليات الفرز، كما يقوم مراسلي أون تي في برصد أعداد الناخبين ونسب الاقبال في اللجان الفرعية والعامة ونقل صورة حية من داخل لجان الفرز كما ستقدم أون تي في مفاجآت تسبق أي قناة إخبارية أخري.
وقالت مصادر داخل القناة أن هناك فريق اعداد الكتروني يستعد لاعلان النتائج من خلال الجرافيك ونسب توضح حصيلة أصوات كل مرشح ونسب الأصوات الباطلة ومقارنة بين الانتخابات الحالية وانتخابات عام 2012.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV