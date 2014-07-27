“أون تي في لايف” تعرض تفاصيل عملية القوات المسلحة في سيناء اليوم

كتب : سهيلة حامد الأحد 27-07-2014 03:23
تعرض قناة “أون تي في لايف”، صباح اليوم الأحد، تفاصيل عملية القوات المسلحة التي قامت بها أمس في سيناء، وذلك في تمام الساعة الحادية عشر صباحًا في برنامج “مباشر من العاصمة”.
وكانت عناصر القوات المسلحة تمكنت من مداهمة عدة بؤر للعناصر الإرهابية والتكفيرية بشمال سيناء، أمس السبت، أسفرت عن، مصرع 14 فرد تكفيرى نتيجة تبادل إطلاق النيران مع عناصر التأمين، والقبض على 47 فرد من المطلوبين أمنيًا.
