إبراهيم عيسى “ناظرا” لـ”مدرسة المشاغبين” على on tv في رمضان
June 24, 2014
2014-06-24
على مدار 30 يومًا، يجلس طلاب “مدرسة المشاغبين”، بزيهم المدرسي، أمام ناظر المدرسة، إبراهيم عيسى، لمناقشة قضايا سياسية واقتصادية وتاريخية، في إطار حصة مدرسية، تذاع على الهواء مباشرة.
وتدور فكرة البرنامج الجديد، الذي يقدمه الإعلامي إبراهيم عيسى على شاشة ONTV في رمضان، باسم “مدرسة المشاغبين”، حول مناقشة عيسى لمجموعة من الشباب من أعمار وأفكار سياسية مختلفة، يرتدون زي مدرسي موحد، على مدار 30 حلقة.
وسيناقش إبراهيم عيسى في كل “حصة مدرسية” مع طلاب “مدرسة المشاغبين”، قضية معينة في مجالات مختلفة مثل السياسة، والاقتصاد، والفن، والرياضة، والتاريخ والأدب.
ويرأس تحرير البرنامج، الكاتب الصحفي، شادي عيسى، ويعرض على شاشة ON TV طوال شهر رمضان.
