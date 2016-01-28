إصابة إسرائيلى بجروح خطيرة بهجوم بالسكين فى مستوطنة بالضفة الغربية

أصيب اسرائيلى بجروح عند تعرضه للطعن من قبل فلسطينى فى محطة وقود فى مستوطنة جفعات زئيف بالضفة الغربية المحتلة، حسبما أعلنت الشرطة واجهزة الاسعاف الاسرائيلية.
وقام الفلسطينى (17 عاما) بطعن الإسرائيلى مرتين فى الظهر عندما كان داخل متجر فى محطة الوقود فى المستوطنة الواقعة بشمال غرب القدس.
