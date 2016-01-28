إصابة إسرائيلى بجروح خطيرة بهجوم بالسكين فى مستوطنة بالضفة الغربية

January 28, 2016

أصيب اسرائيلى بجروح عند تعرضه للطعن من قبل فلسطينى فى محطة وقود فى مستوطنة جفعات زئيف بالضفة الغربية المحتلة، حسبما أعلنت الشرطة واجهزة الاسعاف الاسرائيلية.
 وقام الفلسطينى (17 عاما) بطعن الإسرائيلى مرتين فى الظهر عندما كان داخل متجر فى محطة الوقود فى المستوطنة الواقعة بشمال غرب القدس.
 

