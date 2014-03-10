إعلاميات “أون تى فى” ضيوف شريهان أبو الحسن

March 10, 2014

image001تستضيف شريهان أبو الحسن فى أولى حلقاتها فى برنامج “ست الحسن” إعلاميات “أون تى فى” وهن: أمانى الخياط وليليان داوود ورشا الجمال وفاطمة الجندى.

قالت أمانى الخياط فى برنامج “ست الحسن” إن مصر فى التاريخ اسم أنثى وهى ست الحسن، وأضافت المرأة المصرية بطبيعة الحال تعانى منذ 3 سنوات ولكن هذا طبيعى، فالمرأة تنتظر 9 أشهر لتأتى بوليدها، وقالت ليليان داوود أريد أن أرى الأم العاملة الزوجة والأم والأرملة والمطلقة لنرى نضالها وقصة نجاحها.

رشا الجمال قالت إن “ست الحسن” فى مصر سيدات دون حسن لصعوبة الظروف التى تمر بها مصر، لأن النساء فى مصر يخجلن أن يكن جميلات.

أما فاطمة الجندى فقالت إن كل مرأة هى ست الحسن وخصوصا أننا فى شهر مارس وهو شهر المرأة، كما أن السيدة العالمية وليس المصرية فقط هن ست الكل.

