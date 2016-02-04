إلغاء الرحلات الجوية والبحرية وإغلاق المدارس بسبب الإضراب باليونان

February 4, 2016

567c0b80d9fce2264wbwrttrb97_1450969983

 

 

بدأ موظفو القطاع العام فى اليونان الخميس، إضرابا عاما عن العمل احتجاجا على عزم الحكومة إجراء تغييرات فى قانون الضمان الاجتماعى.
وذكرت شبكة “إيه.بى. سى نيوز” الأمريكية أن الإضراب تسبب فى إلغاء المئات من الرحلات الجوية والبحرية وتوقف وسائل النقل العام، بالإضافة إلى إغلاق المدارس والصيدليات.
 

