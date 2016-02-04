إلغاء الرحلات الجوية والبحرية وإغلاق المدارس بسبب الإضراب باليونان

بدأ موظفو القطاع العام فى اليونان الخميس، إضرابا عاما عن العمل احتجاجا على عزم الحكومة إجراء تغييرات فى قانون الضمان الاجتماعى.
وذكرت شبكة “إيه.بى. سى نيوز” الأمريكية أن الإضراب تسبب فى إلغاء المئات من الرحلات الجوية والبحرية وتوقف وسائل النقل العام، بالإضافة إلى إغلاق المدارس والصيدليات.
