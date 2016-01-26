إمبراطور اليابان يقوم بأول زيارة رسمية إلى الفلبين اليوم

January 26, 2016

mqdefault

 

قال إمبراطور اليابان اليوم الثلاثاء إن بلاده يجب أن تتذكر الخسارة الفادحة فى الأرواح فى الفلبين خلال الحرب العالمية الثانية، وذلك حيث يقوم هو وزوجته بزيارة تستغرق أربعة ايام الفلبين.
 
 “فقد الكثير من الفلبينيين والأمريكيين واليابانيين حياتهم فى الفلبين خلال الحرب”، حسبما قال الإمبراطور أكيهيتو فى بيان قصير قرأه قبل مغادرة طوكيو.

39 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 10:29 am

    Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you ever been blogging for?
    you made running a blog look easy. The full look of your site is excellent, as smartly as
    the content material!

    Reply
  2. hey
    December 3, 2016 at 10:11 am

    Having read this I thought it was really enlightening. I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this short article together. I once again find myself personally spending a lot of time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!|

    Reply
  3. http://opera0521.maru.net/xe/board/50057
    December 3, 2016 at 10:21 am

    We encourage patients and healtth care professionals to report side effects including testosterone products to
    the FDA MedWatch program, using the advvice iin the Contact FDA” box at the bottom of
    the page.

    Reply
  4. ammaretail.com
    December 4, 2016 at 9:46 am

    This will be invaluable if you encounter any difficulties at a later date over
    money issues. When you do so, you will be better off financially and increasing
    your credit score gives you a better chance to get a good interest rate when purchasing your first home.
    Make sure you are aware of parking spaces, pools,
    clubhouses and laundry services.

    Reply
  5. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 6, 2016 at 4:25 am

    It’s enormous that you are getting ideas from this article as well as from our dialogue made here.|

    Reply
  6. mflb vaporizer
    December 6, 2016 at 4:45 am

    Straight Draw (handheld portable and pen) vaporizers are
    really mobile and could commonly be used with your glass hardware.

    Reply
  7. http://www.maxgalkin.ru/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=544824
    December 6, 2016 at 4:47 am

    LH is elevated and when the serum testosterone lewvel is nnot high, testosterone replacement therapy iss justified.

    Reply
  8. vaporizer online
    December 6, 2016 at 4:57 am

    Because a vaporizer heats the material to develop vapor, the a lot more carefully ground
    your fragrant mix is, the more active components are released
    from it.

    Reply
  9. Andrew
    December 7, 2016 at 2:59 am

    Health care professionals should makke patients aware of this possible rrisk when deciding whether to start or contnue a patient on testosterone therapy.

    Reply
  10. what is Agriculture marketing
    December 7, 2016 at 5:21 am

    Digital Ad Targeting – FMiD’s information is accessible
    by means of LiveRamp and Krux or can be pushed to any DMP
    of your option. With our wealthy digital advetising information,
    we are in a position to give a digital ad targeting answer for agri-advertising, permitting you to serve ads to farmers and producers.

    Reply
  11. http://www.shrc.asia/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/220951
    December 7, 2016 at 6:57 am

    The researchers said the new study was prompted by a recent clinical trial of testosterone therapy in meen who were at high risk for heart disease.

    Reply
    • Patch
      January 2, 2017 at 9:27 am

      A lot of whatever you point out happens to be astnhisniogly precise and that makes me wonder the reason why I hadn’t looked at this with this light previously. This particular article truly did turn the light on for me as far as this specific subject goes. However at this time there is actually 1 point I am not too comfy with and whilst I make an effort to reconcile that with the central idea of the point, permit me see exactly what the rest of your visitors have to point out.Nicely done.

      Reply
  12. betterscooter.com
    December 15, 2016 at 4:23 am

    I used to dislike betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/is-betterscooter.com-a-fake-site.html. I figured the pair were terrible, i then tried over a combine. I lost control obsessed about them. They can be so type and additionally attractive, My partner and i dressed in these just about everywhere. When i certainly suppose these are actually worth the revenue!!

    Reply
  13. www.yopougon.ci
    December 15, 2016 at 4:40 am

    Whether or not you decided that testosterone treatment is for
    you, you ccan stil take charge of your prostate and sexual
    health with natural Supplements, particularly when yoou are concerned about hormones, prostate cancer, and enlarged prostate.

    Reply
  14. restaurants In Islington
    December 15, 2016 at 10:08 pm

    I have recently started a blog, the information you provide on this site has helped
    me tremendously. Thank you for all of your
    time & work.

    Reply
  15. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 18, 2016 at 4:24 pm

    With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright
    violation? My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either authored myself
    or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any methods to help protect against content from being
    stolen? I’d really appreciate it.

    Reply
  16. ottolenghi islington Restaurant review
    December 18, 2016 at 11:44 pm

    Saved as a favorite, I like your website!

    Reply
  17. Restaurants Islington And Dixon
    December 18, 2016 at 11:44 pm

    I like this web blog very much, Its a real nice post to read and get
    info.

    Reply
  18. islington restaurants christmas
    December 18, 2016 at 11:44 pm

    Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website,
    how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
    I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea

    Reply
  19. Islington Restaurant Guide
    December 18, 2016 at 11:44 pm

    I like this website very much, Its a really nice post to
    read and get information.

    Reply
  20. restaurants islington and Dixon
    December 18, 2016 at 11:56 pm

    bookmarked!!, I like your website!

    Reply
  21. dodge auto computer
    December 21, 2016 at 7:33 am

    Wonderful, what a blog it is! This blog presents valuable facts to us,
    keep it up.

    Reply
  22. Christin
    December 21, 2016 at 8:41 am

    I’ve been surfing online more than 2 hours today, yet
    I never found any interesting article like yours.
    It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if
    all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did,
    the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Reply
  23. Winston
    December 21, 2016 at 1:08 pm

    Admiring the time and energy you put into your blog
    and detailed information you present. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed information. Great read!
    I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my
    Google account.

    Reply
  24. Celeste
    December 22, 2016 at 7:26 am

    Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so
    she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and
    she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share
    it with someone!

    Reply
  25. restaurants in Islington
    December 22, 2016 at 10:27 am

    Wow, fantastic weblog structure! How long have
    you ever been running a blog for? you made running a blog glance easy.

    The overall look of your site is magnificent, as
    well as the content![X-N-E-W-L-I-N-S-P-I-N-X]I just could not depart your site before suggesting that I
    extremely loved the usual info an individual supply in your guests?

    Is going to be back frequently to check out new posts.

    Reply
  26. Daniel
    December 23, 2016 at 10:20 pm

    What a stuff of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious experience regarding
    unexpected emotions.

    Reply
  27. Erick
    December 24, 2016 at 1:36 am

    I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet visitors, its really really fastidious paragraph on building
    up new weblog.

    Reply
  28. Megan
    December 24, 2016 at 5:45 am

    Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It if truth be told was once a leisure account it.
    Look advanced to far delivered agreeable from you! However,
    how could we keep up a correspondence?

    Reply
  29. dodge viper ecm
    December 24, 2016 at 12:02 pm

    I was curious if you ever thought of changing the page layout
    of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
    But maybe you could a little more in the way of
    content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 pictures.
    Maybe you could space it out better?

    Reply
  30. pcm dodge neon 2004
    December 24, 2016 at 4:57 pm

    Good article. I definitely appreciate this site.
    Keep it up!

    Reply
  31. dodge journey computer reset
    December 26, 2016 at 11:41 am

    wonderful submit, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite experts of this sector don’t realize this.
    You should continue your writing. I’m confident, you’ve a
    great readers’ base already!

    Reply
  32. raising sales
    December 27, 2016 at 5:01 am

    Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging
    on websites I stumbleupon every day. It will always be exciting to read
    articles from other writers and use a little something from other
    websites.

    Reply
  33. Edison
    December 27, 2016 at 5:52 am

    They are normally supplied in the natural SEO solutions as well as packages of a a great deal of online search engine marketing companies.

    Reply
  34. Regan
    December 27, 2016 at 5:55 am

    hello there and thank you for your information – I have definitely
    picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise
    some technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload the website many
    times previous to I could get it to load properly.
    I had been wondering if your hosting is OK?
    Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your quality
    score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail
    and could look out for much more of your respective exciting content.
    Ensure that you update this again very soon.

    Reply
  35. Magnolia
    December 27, 2016 at 6:58 am

    Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and
    I am impressed! Extremely useful info specifically the last part
    🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this certain info for a long
    time. Thank you and best of luck.

    Reply
  36. Heaven
    January 2, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Thiaguinho te adoro demais.Desejo muito sucesso Ã¡ vc nesse nova fase de sua vida.Espero ter a oportunidade de assistir Ã¡ um show aqui em sp na zona zul,pois Ã± foi possivel ir no credicard.Mas Ã± vou de.mStirsseipre fui sua fÃ£.Te adoro.Bjs pra vc e SUCESSO SEMPRE.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV