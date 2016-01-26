إمبراطور اليابان يقوم بأول زيارة رسمية إلى الفلبين اليوم

قال إمبراطور اليابان اليوم الثلاثاء إن بلاده يجب أن تتذكر الخسارة الفادحة فى الأرواح فى الفلبين خلال الحرب العالمية الثانية، وذلك حيث يقوم هو وزوجته بزيارة تستغرق أربعة ايام الفلبين.
“فقد الكثير من الفلبينيين والأمريكيين واليابانيين حياتهم فى الفلبين خلال الحرب”، حسبما قال الإمبراطور أكيهيتو فى بيان قصير قرأه قبل مغادرة طوكيو.
