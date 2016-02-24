إنقاذ 700 مهاجر من 6 قوارب ببحر صقلية

أنقذت البحرية الإيطالية أكثر من 700 مهاجر من 6 قوارب، كانت تسرب إليها الماء في البحر بين تونس وصقلية، وانتشلت 4 جثث.
وتوجهت إحدى سفن البحرية الإيطالية لمساعدة 3 قوارب، وانتشلت 403 ناجين والجثث الأربعة.
كما أنقذت سفينة أخرى 219 شخصا من قاربين، ونسقت سفينة ثالثة إنقاذ 105 مهاجرين من قاربهم الذي كان يغرق.
وفي سياق متصل ذكرت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة ، أن أكثر من 110 آلاف شخص، معظمهم هاربون من الفقر والحرب في إفريقيا والشرق الأوسط، وصلوا إلى اليونان وإيطاليا، هذا العام، في زيادة كبيرة عن عام 2015.
يذكر أن أكثر من 400 مهاجر لقوا حتفهم في البحر المتوسط، هذا العام، مع مواصلة مهاجرين محاولة الوصول إلى أوروبا، رغم سوء الأحوال الجوية، في ثاني عام من أكبر أزمة هجرة تشهدها أوروبا منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية.
