برنامج اوعى يجيلك ادوارد تدور فكرتة على الكاميرا الخفية مع المواطنين في الشارع
اخراج : احمد عساف
إوعى يجيلك إدوارد – الحلقة ( 17 )
إوعى يجيلك إدوارد – الحلقة السابعة عشر
برنامج اوعى يجيلك ادوارد تدور فكرتة على الكاميرا الخفية مع المواطنين في الشارع
