إيقاف التعاون العسكري بين روسيا وتركيا

أعلن الكرملين الروسي اليوم – الخميس – تعليق التعاون العسكري التقني مع تركيا حتى إشعار آخر.
وأبلغ فلاديمير كوجين، مساعد الرئيس الروسي، الصحفيين في تصريحات أوردتها وكالة الأنباء الروسية (سبوتنك) أن روسيا أوقفت التعاون العسكري التقني مع تركيا ولن تستأنفه إلا عندما تتغير الأمور على نحو ملائم.
وكانت تركيا تحصل من روسيا على أسلحة نارية خفيفة وأنظمة المدفعية.
وأشارت الوكالة الروسية إلى أن ذلك يأتي عقب شن تركيا هجوم على طائرة عسكرية روسية فوق الأراضي السورية في الخريف الماضي، وقال رئيس الوزراء الروسي دميتري ميدفيديف إن الهجوم التركي على الطائرة الروسية “نسف” علاقات الجيرة الطيبة بين روسيا وتركيا.
واشترطت روسيا للتطبيع مع تركيا تقديم اعتذار ودفع تعويض وإحالة من قتلوا الطيار الروسي إلى المحاكمة.
