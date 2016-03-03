اتحاد الكرة يرفض طلب كوبر بتأجيل مباراتىّ الأهلى والزمالك بالأسبوع الـ21

March 3, 2016

رفض مجلس إدارة اتحاد الكرة، طلب الجهاز الفنى للمنتخب الوطنى بقيادة كوبر، تأجيل مباراتىّ الأهلى والزمالك فى الأسبوع الـ21 بالدورى أمام المقاصة والمقاولون على الترتيب.
 
 كان كوبر طلب تأجيل المباراتين خشية إصابة اللاعبين بالإرهاق والإجهاد، خاصة وأن الأهلى والزمالك سيلعبان فى دور الـ32 بدورى أبطال إفريقيا ذهابا وإيابا، قبل مواجهتىّ نيجيريا يومى 25 و29 مارس المقبل بتصفيات أمم إفريقيا 2017.

