1,225 comments

  1. Osama Refaat
    April 10, 2013 at 8:30 am

    معي ما يثبت إصدار تأشيرة بوظيفة عاملة منزلبة مصرية إلى المملكة العربية السعودية ، لذا أو أرسل لكم صورة التأشيرة وكيفية التأكد من ما يثبت ذلك.

    وشكراً

  2. elsayd abou eid
    April 10, 2013 at 9:06 am

    لدي مستندات لفساد مالي واداري باحدي الشركات القابضه للصناعات الغدائيه

  3. زكريا صالح على
    April 10, 2013 at 5:58 pm

    لدى افكار مشروع لايكلف الدولة مليما ويقضى على كل المشاكل بالاسكندرية واذا اقتنعتم يعمم على جميع المحافظات اريد الوصول لاى شخص يساعدنى ولا اريد جزاءا ولا شكورا صدقونى لن تخسروا شيئا بالحديث حول هذا المشروع

  4. Ashraf karam
    April 10, 2013 at 6:00 pm

    yaret nshof el video

  5. ايمن رشاد
    April 12, 2013 at 12:55 pm

    بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم الى

    شكوى لكل من يهمه الامر فى غياب الامن الخوان سرقه واحد وستون مليون جنيه من المال العام
    بدافع من الضمير والغيرة على الصالح العام وحب الوطن اتقدم بشكواى هذه حيث أنه بتاريخ 5 / 2/ 2013 وأثناء مرورى بشارع الملك التابع لقسم المنتزة ثان – فوجئت بقيام أحدى شركات المقاولات المشهورة ( شركة الحلوانى للإستثمار العقارى التبعه للخوان) بضم الرصيف المخصص للمشاه داخل المبنى السكنى على الرغم من أن مساحة الرصيف بعرض 2م بطول 1,30م وذلك للإستفادة بالمساحة وذلك لإطالة المبنى المزمع انشائه على قصر المنتزة .
    الأمر الذى دعانى الى التوجه الى قسم المنتزة ثان الإسكندرية بداعى الواجب الوطنى الإحساس بالمسئولية نحو تغير الأمة المصرية – إلا أننى قد فوجئت بأن الوضع الحالى كما هى والعراقيل والوسائط ما زالت موجودة فعانيت حتى تم تحرير المحضر.
    حين تحريرى محضر بقسم المنتزة ثان – يحمل رقم 105ح أحوال القسم بتاريخ 5/2/2013 فإذا بى أفاجأ بأننى قد قمت بدخولى جهنم وليس قسم شرطة فوضعوا العراقيل أمامى لعدم تحرير محضر – إلا أنى لم أزعن لرغبتهم بعدم تحريرى محضر – بل صممت على أخذ خطاب الى الحى المختص إلا أن الموظفين بالحى قد فاجئونى بوضع العراقيل أمامى لبث اليأس فى صدرى لعدم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية وذلك بدعوى عدم وضوح العنوان وعودتى للقسم مرة أخرى لزيادة كلمة أمام قصر المنتزة فى الخطاب على سند أنهم لا يعرفوا هذا الشارع الواقع داخل اختصاصهم وعند عودتى فوجئت برفضهم استلام الخطاب بدعوى ان مواعيد العمل قد انقضت على الرغم من أن الساعة لم تتجاوز الثانية عشر ظهراً الأمر الذى دعانى الى التهليل والمطالبة بمقابلة رئيس الحى – إلا أن رئيس الإدارة الهندسية بالحى تدخل وطالبهم بإستلام الخطاب – إلا أن كل هذه الأعمال قد ذهبت سدى حيثأنه لم يتخذ أى اجراءات قانونية لإزالة هذا التعدى الصارخ على حرمة الطريق وبالرغم من ارفاقى الصور الدالة على هذا التعدى والموضح بها أعمدة الإنارة الخاصة بالشارع وهى داخل الخرسانات الخاصة بالمبنى الأمر الذى دعانى الى أرسال شكاوى الى وزير العدل والنائب العام ووزير الداخلية ووزيرالكهرباء
    إلا أنه لم يتحرك أحد حتى الآن…..
    لذلك
    نلتمس من سيادتكم النظر بنظرة حب مصر وكن غيورا على أرضها ببحث هذه الشكوى. وانا ايمن رشاد عبد المجيد ورقم تليفون 01146611133

    ?

  6. م/ محمد فاروق الحفناوي
    April 15, 2013 at 11:20 am

    السلام عليكم ,
    تحية طيبة لقناتكم و بعد,
    ان الاقتصاد و حياتنا اليومية تتأثر بشكل مباشر بالتكنولوجيا المحيطة بنا. و من ثم أود طرح بعض المواضيع الشيقة جدا التى تخص التكنولوجيا المتقدمة و ربطها بالاقتصاد و عالمنا اليومى.
    شكرا…
    م/محمد الحفناوي
    استشارى متخصص – التكنولوجيا المتقدمة

  7. mohamed sami
    April 18, 2013 at 12:35 am

    عـــــــاجل.. اشتعال النيران فى مستشفى “العسكرى بالمعادى” المتواجد بها مبارك

  8. HAMMOU/BXL
    April 18, 2013 at 12:28 pm

    تبثون فقط السموم وتشاركون في هدم الوطن. تمنياتي لكم بالإنقراض في أسرع وقت

  9. azza
    April 19, 2013 at 5:34 am

    يوسف الحسيني ارحمنا شوية من حناقاتك مع الاحوان الموضوع بقي ممل ممل ,,اري ان الوقت الضائع في القناة معك وتعليقاتك البايخة يمكن الاستفادة به مع مذيع اخر غير فاشل !!فيها ايه يعني لو التقرير الانجليزي خالف العربي وانت مالك !!نصف ساعة تضيعها في الرد علي ايمن لانه قال ان الحداد لا يتحدث باسم الرئاسة لكنا لا نتنصل مما قاله اللي فهمته ان هذا لرفع معنويات الحداد وانت مالك اصلا ما يقولوا اللي يقولوه يا اخي قرفتنا !!!اضطريت ان ارزع القناه وادور علي طريقة او اي داهية انفس فيها عن هذا القرف فلم اجد غير الفيس ارحمنا واتكلم في حاجة مهمة قلهم يا سيدي ازاي يصلحوا البلد والا مش عايز تتعب نفسك ما اسهل الشتيمة وقلة الادب لكن التفكير في حلول امر متعب بل ان مؤهلاتك لا تسعفك في هذا الامر خنقتنا

    • samir asklany
      May 18, 2013 at 9:28 pm

      والله مفيش حد قليل الادب اكتر منك ياغبيه يامغيبه انتي باين عليكي سافله وما اتربيتي الي بتشتميه ده ياقذره جزمته برقبه اهلك

  10. محمد جابرمحمد خميس محرر اعلامى ومدير النقابه العامه للعاملين بوسائل الاعلام فرع كفر الشيخ مدير عام جمعيه رعايه العاملين بالصحافه والاعلام
    April 19, 2013 at 8:20 am

    محمد جابرمحمد خميس
    محرر اعلامى ومدير النقابه العامه للعاملين بوسائل الاعلام فرع كفر الشيخ
    مدير عام جمعيه رعايه العاملين بالصحافه والاعلام
    كاتب سياسي بجريدة السياسه الدوليه
    مدير تحرير والمدير العام جريدة اخبار المحافظات
    المنسق العام لمركز الوطن لحقوق الانسان بجمهوريه مصر العربيه
    نائب رئيس مجلس ادارة جريدة الوطن
    كاتب سياسي بجريدة الدائرة الحمراء
    جريدة اخبار البلاد العربيه
    كاتب صجفى بجريدة اخبارالعالم العربى الدوليه
    كاتب سياسي بجريدة زهرة التحرير وجريدة الواقع
    عضو نقابه الصحفيين الالكترونيين
    مستشار اعلامى بالنقابه العامه لوسائل الاعلام

  11. ربان / أحمد بليغ
    April 23, 2013 at 9:43 pm

    لدى حكم قضائى من المحكمة بالبحر الاحمر وفاء بدين لى السفينة وعندما اخذت المحضرين لتنفيذ الحكم قام اللواء بحرى قائد قاعدة سفاجا البحرية بتهريب السفينة وضرب بالحكم عرض الحائط ولم نستطيع تنفيذة وعندما واجهناه قال ان دفاتيرى مضبوطة لسفرها قبل ان اعلم بالحكم بالرغم من المحامى اخطرخ شفاهية بالتليفون لرفضة الدخول الى القاعدة او حتى تسليمها للسلطات المدنية لتنفيذ الحكم و قمنا بتحرير محضر له بقسم شرطة سفاجا وعندما علم قام بتهديدنا بغلق توكيلنا الملاحى فى حالة عدم التنازل عن المحضر المحرر ضدة وانا قمت بارسال الصيغة التفيذية له على فاكس القاعدة ولكنه ضرب القانون واحكام القضاء عرض الحائط وارسلنا تلغرافات الى رئاسة الجمهورية والعجيب ان ارئاسة ارسلت لى SMS على تليفونى تخبرنى انها ارسلت شكواى الى وزارة الداخلية وان اتابع الموضوع مع ارئاسة عن طريق تليفون ديوان المظالم وارسلنا للسيد الفريق اول وزير الدفاع والامانة العامة للقوات المسلحة وقيادة القوات البحرية وشعبة العمليات البحرية وهيئة عمليات القوات المسلحة والمدعى العام العسكرى ولا نتيجة برجاء نشر واذاعة هذا وانا على استعداد للحضور ومعى جميع المستندات تليفوناتى : محمول 01008555952
    0663334413 -16 -39
    توكيل كريمار للملاحة الربان أحمد بليغ

  12. ghost
    April 27, 2013 at 4:01 am

    تقرير عن مستشفي التاءمين الصحي سرقه ونهب وتقاعص علي حساب الشعبhttps://www.facebook.com/pages/I-WANT-MY-Rights/421390741286665?hc_location=timeline

  13. محمود عبد الرحيم
    April 30, 2013 at 11:24 am

    بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
    برنامج مانشيت
    مقدمه استاذ/جابر القرموطى
    ارجو من سيادتكم مقابله شخصكم الكريم وذلك لأنى عندى مشكلة لا يريد احد حلها بسبب الروتين وهذه المشكلة تهدد حياتى وحياه اولادى بلفشل ارجو من سيادتكم الاهتمام .لأنى حاولت الاتصال ولم يرد على احد

    محمود عبد الرحيم تيليفون 01003382512

  14. Ramez Amar
    April 30, 2013 at 8:15 pm

    استاذ يوسف الحسينى لرجو من الله ان تساعدنى لاانى تعبت كتير بقال اكثير من سنه لفيت كتير ولم الاقى احد يسعدنى الموضوع ان احد البلطجيى المعرفه لدى قسم شرطه الجمرك تم الاستيلاء على قطعه ارضى داخل خط التنظيم يعنى ارضى للمنفعه العامه يعنى لتوسيع شارع وبرغم انى هذه ارض لاصق تمام لدى قسم الجمرك الا لا يوجد احد اتحرك من مكانه ونفز قرارات الازاله وتم البناء على هذه الارض13دورا وذهبت اءلى كل الاماكن الا مفرد انها تنفز تقرار الازاله ولم احد يتحرك ذهبت للمنطقه الشماليه العسكريه بالاسكندريه رئيس مجلس الوزراء ارسله خطاب محافظ الاسكندريه ورفض المقبله حى الجمرك مدريه امن اسكندريه قسم شرطه الجمرك واخيرا رفعه عليه قضيه فى مجلس الدوله وجبت ما يفيض من ح الجمرك انها ارض منفعه عامه داخل خط التنظيم وانها تم هدمها سنه 2003 لنها داخل خط التنظيم ومعا ما يسبت بهذه وبرغم من معرفه البلطج انى رفعه قضيه عليه وبرغم من كل هذه وهو مستمر فى ابناء وتم له بلاغ فى النيابه الجمرك وتم حفظها مرتين واخذه على هذه البلطج تعهد وتصل بيه وعرفنى هو والبلطج الا معاه ان تعهد ميعملش له ا شىء ارجو من حضرتك ان تساعدنى ولم تذكر اسمى علشان انا خيفه من هذه البلطجى وانا عيشه انا وابنى الوحيد لوحدينه وزوجى مسافر وخيف انه يازنه او يازى ابنى ومعايه كل الاورقه الا تسبت ان الارض داخل خط التنظيم وانها تم هدمها2003 وللمره الثانيه لم تذكر اسمه حتى لا اتازه انا وابنى الوحيد وابنى مريض رقم التلفون01223534641 لو سمحت ارجو من حضرتك ان تساعدنى لو سمحت الان هو ازانى وبنا امان المنفز الواحيد للشقتى وشقت اصبحت تربه ا

  15. TaMeR Raafat
    May 4, 2013 at 12:38 am

    a Concept of a Brand New T.V Show on ONTV Channel

    This is Mr.TaMeR4RealEnglish, an Egyptian English Instructor who wants to put American English on the Map, in Egypt, and that can happen by having an opportunity to Debut a unique English Learning Program, for the first time ever. Google Me “MrTaMeR4RealEnglish” http://youtube.com/MrTaMeR4RealEnglish Maybe I would have my 1st tryout on ONTVeg ??! Awaiting a response!!

  16. mohamedelshamy
    May 6, 2013 at 5:01 pm

    الفيديو الذى تم تصويرة اليوم على محطة مصر لم يذاع

  17. محمد شتا
    May 7, 2013 at 9:06 pm

    https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?v=244692835672778&set=vb.100003961893980&type=2&theater

  18. mohamed m. rashad
    May 8, 2013 at 2:31 am

    عناية السادة القائمين على القناة .. ارجو التواصل معكم انا مترجم فى لغة الإشارات واحب ان اقوم ببالإنضمام إلى أسرة القناة
    أرجوا الرد على هذه الرسالة أو بالأتصل بي عبر الارقام أدناه

    محمد السيد رشاد
    مترجم لغة الإشارة

    Mohamed M. Rashad

    Sign Language Interpreter

    face book & E-Mail : msr950@hotmail.com
    video call & voice call 00201146022477
    voice call & SMS 00201009766252

  19. Ahmed
    May 9, 2013 at 11:04 am

    إهداء للقناة ولكل شهداء الوطن ولكل المصريين

    أرجو عرض هذا العمل كإهداء لكم للقناة

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-Xr-HpJruo

    فى انتظار الرد

  20. Medo Mashackel
    May 16, 2013 at 3:30 pm

    تحية طيبة وبعد ،،،،
    مقدمة لسيادتكم / العاملين المؤقتين الجدد بمديرية تموين المنيا .
    قد تم تعييننا تحت مسمي ( عمال المحاجر ) وتم توزيعنا علي مديرية تموين المنيا عام 2011 ونعمل بها حتى الآن ، قد سبق وقمنا بالمطالبة لرفع الظلم عنا أكثر من مرة من عهد المحافظ السابق / أحمد ضياء الدين إلي عهد سيادتكم علماً بأن قوتنا بالمديرية 450 شاب غير المتواجدين بالإدارات وأننا نقوم بالعمل علي قوة مشاريع المديرية وإدارتها والإشراف والرقابة علي توزيع حصة المحافظة من البنزين والسولار ومراقبة محطات الوقود ومراقبة المخابز في مختلف أنحاء المحافظة ونقوم بجميع الأعمال الإدارية داخل المديرية المكلفين بها وقد قمنا بعدد من الوقفات للمطالبة بحقوقنا في التثبيت وتقابل هذه الوقفات بوعود من السيد السكرتير العام بالمحافظة وحتى الآن لم يتم الوفاء بالوعود ، ومنها تثبيت العمالة المؤقتة التي تم وعدنا بتثبيت 50% من القوة علي أن يتم تثبيت الباقي بنهاية العام ولم يتم حتى الآن تثبيت أياً منا وقد فوجئنا بكتاب وزير التنمية المحلية رقم 959 في 11/4/2013 بشأن تعيين مفتشين جدد في مديريات التموين ، وكتاب السيد محافظ المنيا رقم 3193 في 28/4/2013 والذي يخاطب مديرية التموين بالتنسيق مع مديرية التنظيم والإدارة من أجل الإعلان عن وظائف خالية بمديرية التموين بالمنيا .
    لــــــــــذا
    نرجوا من سيادتكم بسرعة التدخل وحل هذه المشكلة والمضي جدياً في إجراءات تثبيتنا لأن معظمنا متزوج وهناك من يعول أسرهم .
    مقدمة لسيادتكم
    المعينين الجدد بمديرية التموين بالمنيا

  21. nermeen
    May 20, 2013 at 10:56 am

    انا من اشد معجبين بي القناه و متابعه البرامج و لكن اعتب علي القناه لانها اوقفت عرض برامج جيده كنا نتابعها بشكل جيد مثل البرامج اللتي كانت تتحدث عن السياحه و السفر مثل برنامج مسافرون و نحن الان في امس الحاجه لمثل هذه البرامج اللتي تظهر معالم بلدناو الاماكن السياحيه فيها, فا نرجو من اداره القناه اعاده مثل هذه البرامج الممتعه و تحيه لكل القائمين علي مثل هذه البرامج الممتعه

  22. medhat
    May 20, 2013 at 11:12 am

    فعلا بجد احنا تعبنا من كتر البرامج السياسية بقي نفسنا نتفرج عل حاجه تخرجنا من حالة الاكتئاب وبرنامج مسافرون فعلا كان من البرامج الجيده

  23. abeer
    May 20, 2013 at 11:21 am

    لقد لاحظت عدم عرض برنامج مسافرون منذ فترة رغم اننا فى امس الحاجة لهذة النوعية من البرامج التى تهتم بالسياحة وتشجع لها واتمنى مشاهدة هذا البرنامج مرة اخرى قريبا

  24. ruka
    May 20, 2013 at 11:23 am

    للسياحة دور فعال فى الاقتصاد المصرى و لذلك يجب ان يقوم الاعلام بتسليط الضوء على هذا القطاع الفعال و لذلك نأمل من القناة اعادة بث البرنامج السياحى مسافرون لما كان له من شعبية و اهمية سياحية و ثقافية

  25. sam sam
    May 20, 2013 at 11:28 am

    بجد احنا محتاجين اوووى عمل تنشيط السياحة و الاهتمام بهذا القطاع ضرورى و عن طريق البرامج السياحية

