اتفاق روسي أمريكي لوقف إطلاق النار في سوريا ابتداء من السبت

أعلن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أنه ونظيره الأمريكي باراك أوباما اتفقا على بيان مشترك لوقف إطلاق النار في سوريا، ابتداء من السبت المقبل 27 فبراير.
وقال بوتين، في كلمة له بالأمس ، إنه تحدث هاتفيا مع الرئيس الأمريكي باراك أوباما، مضيفا أن المكالمة الهاتفية جاءت بمبادرة من الجانب الروسي.
وأشار بوتين إلى أنه، خلال المكالمة، تم الاتفاق على البيان المشترك باعتبار موسكو وواشنطن ضمن مجموعة الدعم لوقف العمليات القتالية في سوريا.
وأكد أن “روسيا ستقوم بالعمل اللازم مع السلطات الشرعية في دمشق. ونأمل أن يقوم الجانب الأمريكي بالمثل مع حلفائه والمجموعات التي يدعمها“.
وأكد الرئيس الروسي أن “على جميع الأطراف المتحاربة في سوريا أن تؤكد لنا أو لشركائنا الأمريكيين استعدادها للالتزام بوقف العمليات العسكرية، حتى ظهر الـ 26 من هذا الشهر“.
وأوضح الرئيس الروسي أن العسكريين الروس والأمريكان سيحددون على الخرائط الأراضي التي تتواجد فيها قوات الموافقين على الهدنة ولن يقوموا بقصفها، كما لن يقوم التحالف الدولي بأعمال عسكرية ضدها. وشدد بوتين على ضرورة أن تقوم المعارضة بوقف عملياتها ضد الجيش الحكومي السوري والمجموعات التي تسانده.
أما فيما يتعلق بتنظيم “داعش” و”جبهة النصرة” وغيرها من التنظيمات المصنفة إرهابية من قبل مجلس الأمن الدولي، فأكد بوتين أن العمليات العسكرية ضدها ستستمر.
وأكد الرئيس الروسي على إنشاء ” خط اتصال ساخن لتبادل المعلومات” مع واشنطن، وأن روسيا ستقوم بالعمل مع حكومة دمشق على تنفيذ بنود وقف إطلاق النار، داعيا الولايات المتحدة للقيام بالشيء ذاته مع حلفائها والمجموعات التي تدعمها.
وقال بوتين “أنا مقتنع بأن عملنا المنسّق مع الجانب الأمريكي من الممكن أن يسهم في تغيير الأوضاع المتأزمة بصورة جذرية في سوريا.. ويجب أن نعمل من أجل تسهيل وصول المساعدات الإنسانية لجميع من يحتاجها من المواطنين السوريين، والأهم أن هناك إمكانية لإطلاق الحوار السوري السوري في جنيف تحت رعاية الأمم المتحدة”. مؤكدا أنه “باتت لدينا فرصة سانحة لوضع حد للعنف وإراقة الدماء في سوريا“.
وأضاف “هناك أمثلة كثيرة في التاريخ المعاصر على أن النشاط أحادي الجانب، من دون تفويض من الأمم المتحدة، وبهدف تحقيق المصالح السياسية الضيقة أو الآنية، يؤدي إلى نتائج مأساوية، وعلى سبيل المثال الصومال والعراق وليبيا واليمن. وعلى هذا الأساس، جاء الاتفاق الروسي الأمريكي حول وقف إطلاق النار في سوريا، وتطبيق هذا الاتفاق بالتعاون مع جميع دول مجموعة دعم سوريا، ليصبح مثالا على خطوات المجتمع الدولي الموجهة ضد الإرهاب والقائمة على معايير القانون الدولي ومبادئ الأمم المتحدة “.
ومن جانبه، رحب الرئيس الأمريكي باراك أوباما بالاتفاق الجديد حول سوريا، الذي تم التوصل إليه، بدور حاسم من روسيا والولايات المتحدة، مشددا على أهمية تنفيذه.
وجاء ذلك في بيان صادر عن البيت الأبيض في ختام اتصال هاتفي أجراه الرئيسان الروسي والأمريكي.
وذكر البيان أن الحديث دار بين الزعيمين حول “الجهود لوقف العمليات العسكرية بين الحكومة السورية وحلفائها من جهة والمعارضة المسلحة من جهة أخرى“.
ورحب الرئيس أوباما بحقيقة أنه “جرى التوصل إلى تفاهم بين الولايات المتحدة وروسيا والشركاء الآخرين من المجموعة الدولية لدعم سوريا فيما يخص شروط وسبل وقف العمليات العسكرية“.
وأكد أوباما أنه أصبح من الأولوية تخفيف معاناة الشعب السوري من قبل جميع الأطراف، بالإضافة إلى تكثيف العملية السياسية برعاية الأمم المتحدة والتركيز على هزيمة تنظيم “داعش“.
