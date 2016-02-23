اتفاق روسي أمريكي لوقف إطلاق النار في سوريا ابتداء من السبت

February 23, 2016

900x450_uploads,2016,02,23,9090d7b4fb

أعلن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أنه ونظيره الأمريكي باراك أوباما اتفقا على بيان مشترك لوقف إطلاق النار في سوريا، ابتداء من السبت المقبل 27 فبراير.

وقال بوتين، في كلمة له بالأمس ، إنه تحدث هاتفيا مع الرئيس الأمريكي باراك أوباما، مضيفا أن المكالمة الهاتفية جاءت بمبادرة من الجانب الروسي.

وأشار بوتين إلى أنه، خلال المكالمة، تم الاتفاق على البيان المشترك باعتبار موسكو وواشنطن ضمن مجموعة الدعم لوقف العمليات القتالية في سوريا.

وأكد أن “روسيا ستقوم بالعمل اللازم مع السلطات الشرعية في دمشق. ونأمل أن يقوم الجانب الأمريكي بالمثل مع حلفائه والمجموعات التي يدعمها“.

وأكد الرئيس الروسي أن “على جميع الأطراف المتحاربة في سوريا أن تؤكد لنا أو لشركائنا الأمريكيين استعدادها للالتزام بوقف العمليات العسكرية، حتى ظهر الـ 26 من هذا الشهر“.

وأوضح الرئيس الروسي أن العسكريين الروس والأمريكان سيحددون على الخرائط الأراضي التي تتواجد فيها قوات الموافقين على الهدنة ولن يقوموا بقصفها، كما لن يقوم التحالف الدولي بأعمال عسكرية ضدها. وشدد بوتين على ضرورة أن تقوم المعارضة بوقف عملياتها ضد الجيش الحكومي السوري والمجموعات التي تسانده.

أما فيما يتعلق بتنظيم “داعش” و”جبهة النصرة” وغيرها من التنظيمات المصنفة إرهابية من قبل مجلس الأمن الدولي، فأكد بوتين أن العمليات العسكرية ضدها ستستمر.

وأكد الرئيس الروسي على إنشاء ” خط اتصال ساخن لتبادل المعلومات” مع واشنطن، وأن روسيا ستقوم بالعمل مع حكومة دمشق على تنفيذ بنود وقف إطلاق النار، داعيا الولايات المتحدة للقيام بالشيء ذاته مع حلفائها والمجموعات التي تدعمها.

وقال بوتين “أنا مقتنع بأن عملنا المنسّق مع الجانب الأمريكي من الممكن أن يسهم في تغيير الأوضاع المتأزمة بصورة جذرية في سوريا.. ويجب أن نعمل من أجل تسهيل وصول المساعدات الإنسانية لجميع من يحتاجها من المواطنين السوريين، والأهم أن هناك إمكانية لإطلاق الحوار السوري السوري في جنيف تحت رعاية الأمم المتحدة”. مؤكدا أنه “باتت لدينا فرصة سانحة لوضع حد للعنف وإراقة الدماء في سوريا“.

وأضاف “هناك أمثلة كثيرة في التاريخ المعاصر على أن النشاط أحادي الجانب، من دون تفويض من الأمم المتحدة، وبهدف تحقيق المصالح السياسية الضيقة أو الآنية، يؤدي إلى نتائج مأساوية، وعلى سبيل المثال الصومال والعراق وليبيا واليمن. وعلى هذا الأساس، جاء الاتفاق الروسي الأمريكي حول وقف إطلاق النار في سوريا، وتطبيق هذا الاتفاق بالتعاون مع جميع دول مجموعة دعم سوريا، ليصبح مثالا على خطوات المجتمع الدولي الموجهة ضد الإرهاب والقائمة على معايير القانون الدولي ومبادئ الأمم المتحدة “.

ومن جانبه، رحب الرئيس الأمريكي باراك أوباما بالاتفاق الجديد حول سوريا، الذي تم التوصل إليه، بدور حاسم من روسيا والولايات المتحدة، مشددا على أهمية تنفيذه.

وجاء ذلك في بيان صادر عن البيت الأبيض في ختام اتصال هاتفي أجراه الرئيسان الروسي والأمريكي.

وذكر البيان أن الحديث دار بين الزعيمين حول “الجهود لوقف العمليات العسكرية بين الحكومة السورية وحلفائها من جهة والمعارضة المسلحة من جهة أخرى“.

ورحب الرئيس أوباما بحقيقة أنه “جرى التوصل إلى تفاهم بين الولايات المتحدة وروسيا والشركاء الآخرين من المجموعة الدولية لدعم سوريا فيما يخص شروط وسبل وقف العمليات العسكرية“.

وأكد أوباما أنه أصبح من الأولوية تخفيف معاناة الشعب السوري من قبل جميع الأطراف، بالإضافة إلى تكثيف العملية السياسية برعاية الأمم المتحدة والتركيز على هزيمة تنظيم “داعش“.

96 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 4:03 am

    If you would like to grow your experience just keep visiting this website
    and be updated with the newest information posted here.

    Reply
  2. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 18, 2016 at 3:51 am

    Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I in finding It truly helpful &
    it helped me out a lot. I hope to present one thing back and aid others such as you aided me.

    Reply
  3. Leanne
    December 22, 2016 at 3:18 am

    Thank you for sharing your info. I really appreciate your efforts and
    I will be waiting for your next post thanks once again.

    Reply
  4. Gregory
    December 22, 2016 at 3:30 am

    I read this paragraph completely on the topic of the comparison of hottest
    and previous technologies, it’s amazing article.

    Reply
  5. sales skills identifying
    December 23, 2016 at 1:23 pm

    Yes! Finally something about potential financial advisor.

    Reply
  6. Zora
    December 24, 2016 at 5:17 am

    You should be a part of a contest for one of the finest websites on the web.
    I am going to highly recommend this web site!

    Reply
  7. Kathi
    December 24, 2016 at 7:15 pm

    Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging
    on blogs I stumbleupon every day. It’s always helpful to read articles from other
    writers and use something from their websites.

    Reply
  8. 2002 dodge van ecm
    December 25, 2016 at 2:34 am

    Aw, this was an extremely good post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort
    to produce a great article… but what can I say… I hesitate a lot and don’t manage to
    get nearly anything done.

    Reply
  9. morgage credit score refinance home loan approved
    December 25, 2016 at 6:47 am

    Great goods from you, man. I have bear in mind your stuff previous to
    and you are just extremely excellent. I actually like what you’ve
    got right here, certainly like what you are saying and the
    way wherein you say it. You are making it entertaining and you
    continue to take care of to stay it sensible. I can not wait to learn far more from you.
    That is actually a wonderful website.

    Reply
  10. sales arena
    December 25, 2016 at 11:58 am

    Amazing things here. I am very glad to see your post. Thank you so much and
    I’m taking a look forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a
    mail?

    Reply
  11. Norine
    December 25, 2016 at 9:04 pm

    Awesome! Its really awesome post, I have got much clear idea concerning from this article.

    Reply
  12. Aurora
    December 26, 2016 at 5:29 pm

    Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your weblog.
    You have some really good articles and I feel I would be a good asset.
    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to
    write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
    Please send me an e-mail if interested. Cheers!

    Reply
  13. Courtney
    December 29, 2016 at 10:57 am

    Thank you, I’ve recently been searching for
    info approximately this topic for ages and yours is the best I have came upon so far.
    However, what concerning the bottom line?
    Are you sure concerning the supply?

    Reply
  14. financial advisor grand rapids
    December 29, 2016 at 12:44 pm

    Very great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and
    wanted to mention that I have truly loved surfing around your weblog posts.
    After all I’ll be subscribing on your rss feed and I’m hoping you write once more soon!

    Reply
  15. financial advisors
    December 29, 2016 at 8:59 pm

    Spot on with this write-up, I truly feel this
    amazing site needs much more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read through more,
    thanks for the info!

    Reply
  16. 2000 dodge neon computer location
    December 29, 2016 at 11:44 pm

    Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and
    tested to see if it can survive a twenty five foot
    drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83
    views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share
    it with someone!

    Reply
  17. Noel
    December 30, 2016 at 5:26 am

    Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
    I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit,
    but other than that, this is great blog. A fantastic read.
    I’ll definitely be back.

    Reply
  18. Susannah
    December 30, 2016 at 10:52 am

    Howdy are using WordPress for your blog platform?
    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my
    own. Do you need any coding expertise to
    make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Reply
  19. dodge magnum pcm replacement
    December 31, 2016 at 9:58 pm

    What’s up, its good post concerning media print, we all
    be aware of media is a enormous source of information.

    Reply
  20. dodge ram 1500 bad pcm
    January 1, 2017 at 1:52 am

    Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
    I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.

    Reply
  21. dodge pcm wiring harness
    January 1, 2017 at 3:44 am

    Keep on writing, great job!

    Reply
  22. http://www.jlbabc.com/bbs/?document_srl=2980855
    January 2, 2017 at 2:51 am

    Hey there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
    He always kept talking about this. I will forward this write-up to him.

    Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank
    you for sharing!

    Reply
  23. Cherie
    January 2, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in reality used to be a entertainment account it.
    Look complex to more added agreeable from you!
    However, how could we be in contact?

    Reply
  24. loanuncio.com
    January 2, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Taking the time and
    actual effort to make a good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a whole lot and don’t seem to get
    nearly anything done.

    Reply
  25. Buffy
    January 2, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I’ve never been a big fan of wicker fu80rtuie&#r23n; but you may have just changed my mind! That looks so lovely, even with the existing cushions! I can’t wait to see them recovered!

    Reply
  26. Bobbie
    January 2, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Its such as you learn my thoughts! You seem to grasp a lot about this, such as you wrote the e
    book in it or something. I feel that you can do with a few % to
    pressure the message house a bit, however other than that,
    that is wonderful blog. A great read. I will certainly be back.

    Reply
  27. Maggie
    January 4, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Fantastic blog! Do you have any helpful hints
    for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own website soon but
    I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like
    Wordpress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused ..
    Any ideas? Bless you!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV