استبعاد حفيد الخمينى من انتخابات مجلس الخبراء الإيرانى

January 26, 2016

mqdefault

 

 

استبعد حسن الخمينى، حفيد مؤسس الجمهورية الإسلامية القريب من الاصلاحيين فى إيران، من انتخابات مجلس الخبراء التى ستجرى فى 26 فبراير المقبل، كما اعلن ابنه على حسابه على انستاجرام.
 
وقال أحمد الخمينى إن مجلس صيانة الدستور لم يتحقق بشكل كاف من الأهلية الدينية لوالده حسن الخمينى (43 عاما) على الرغم من “شهادات عشرات السلطات الدينية”. ومجلس الخبراء هيئة تشرف على عمل مرشد الجمهورية آية الله على خامنئى ومسئولة عن انتخاب سلف له.

46 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 8:18 am

    Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you
    amend your website, how could i subscribe for a weblog web
    site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided
    vivid clear concept

    Reply
  2. https://goo.gl/kSngsX
    December 16, 2016 at 10:13 am

    This site was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something
    which helped me. Thanks a lot!

    Reply
  3. skilled nursing
    December 16, 2016 at 11:24 am

    Why viewers still use to read news papers when in this
    technological world everything is available on net?

    Reply
  4. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 17, 2016 at 12:57 am

    I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Very well written!

    Reply
  5. best senior
    December 17, 2016 at 6:32 am

    When I initially left a comment I appear to have clicked
    the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each
    time a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the same comment.
    Is there a means you are able to remove me
    from that service? Appreciate it!

    Reply
  6. business mentoring
    December 17, 2016 at 8:00 am

    Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Many thanks, However I am experiencing difficulties with your RSS.

    I don’t understand why I cannot join it. Is there anybody else having
    similar RSS problems? Anyone who knows the solution can you kindly respond?
    Thanx!!

    Reply
  7. 2003 dodge neon computer location
    December 19, 2016 at 8:12 pm

    What’s up colleagues, how is the whole thing, and what you want
    to say about this article, in my view its genuinely remarkable designed
    for me.

    Reply
  8. home health
    December 19, 2016 at 8:13 pm

    Hurrah, that’s what I was looking for, what a stuff!
    existing here at this blog, thanks admin of this website.

    Reply
  9. Brian
    December 20, 2016 at 12:47 pm

    I think that what you typed made a great deal of sense.
    However, what about this? what if you composed a catchier
    title? I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your website, but suppose you added something that grabbed
    folk’s attention? I mean استبعاد حفيد الخمينى من انتخابات مجلس الخبراء الإيرانى
    | ONtv Official Website – الموقع الرسمي لقناة أون تي في is kinda plain. You
    might look at Yahoo’s front page and see how they create post
    titles to get people to open the links. You might try adding a
    video or a pic or two to get readers excited about
    what you’ve got to say. Just my opinion, it could bring your posts a
    little bit more interesting.

    Reply
  10. small garden stool
    December 20, 2016 at 1:43 pm

    Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of.
    I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people
    think about worries that they just don’t
    know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as
    defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal.

    Will likely be back to get more. Thanks

    Reply
  11. veggie garden
    December 20, 2016 at 8:30 pm

    Fantastic goods from you, man. I have understand your
    stuff previous to and you’re just extremely wonderful.
    I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it.

    You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it sensible.
    I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is actually a tremendous
    website.

    Reply
  12. home based medical transcription
    December 21, 2016 at 2:59 am

    I read this article completely regarding the comparison of most recent and
    previous technologies, it’s amazing article.

    Reply
  13. dodge ram computer update
    December 21, 2016 at 3:46 am

    Your style is unique compared to other folks I have read stuff from.
    Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this blog.

    Reply
  14. 2003 dodge neon computer update
    December 21, 2016 at 4:42 am

    I really like it when people get together and share opinions.

    Great site, keep it up!

    Reply
  15. dodge ram computer problems
    December 22, 2016 at 4:29 am

    My family all the time say that I am killing my time here at web, but I know I
    am getting familiarity every day by reading
    such good articles.

    Reply
  16. Mireya
    December 22, 2016 at 9:06 am

    I was curious if you ever thought of changing the layout of your site?
    Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one
    or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?

    Reply
  17. dodge dakota bad pcm
    December 22, 2016 at 6:11 pm

    I was curious if you ever considered changing the page layout of your website?
    Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect
    with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2
    pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?

    Reply
  18. Kandis
    December 22, 2016 at 11:51 pm

    When some one searches for his required thing, thus he/she desires
    to be available that in detail, thus that thing is maintained over here.

    Reply
  19. refuse sales
    December 23, 2016 at 11:41 am

    Hello my family member! I wish to say that this post is amazing, nice written and include almost
    all significant infos. I would like to peer more posts like this .

    Reply
  20. 1997 dodge intrepid pcm
    December 23, 2016 at 4:59 pm

    This site was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have
    found something that helped me. Cheers!

    Reply
  21. financial planning
    December 23, 2016 at 8:28 pm

    Peculiar article, totally what I wanted to find.

    Reply
  22. Crystle
    December 24, 2016 at 12:33 am

    Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this web page regularly,
    this site is truly pleasant and the users are actually sharing nice thoughts.

    Reply
  23. Angel
    December 24, 2016 at 12:59 am

    Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just
    your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything.
    However think of if you added some great pictures or videos to
    give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics
    and videos, this website could certainly
    be one of the greatest in its field. Good blog!

    Reply
  24. Micki
    December 24, 2016 at 9:01 am

    It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the long run and it’s time to be happy.
    I have read this put up and if I could I desire to counsel you few attention-grabbing things or advice.
    Perhaps you could write next articles regarding this article.
    I wish to read even more issues approximately it!

    Reply
  25. Leia
    December 24, 2016 at 11:52 am

    I like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently.
    I am quite certain I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here!

    Good luck for the next!

    Reply
  26. business mentoring
    December 24, 2016 at 4:12 pm

    Hiya! Quick question that’s completely off topic.

    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
    My web site looks weird when viewing from my iphone4.

    I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this problem.
    If you have any suggestions, please share. Many thanks!

    Reply
    • Anisha
      January 2, 2017 at 9:30 am

      Sono senza parole: quanta bellezza! I miracoli della tecnologia! Grazie per questo video e per il link su google-maps.Buona giornata, un abiriccbo.annamaraa

      Reply
  27. 2011 dodge journey computer problems
    December 25, 2016 at 7:43 am

    Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.
    Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.

    I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have
    any points or suggestions? Thank you

    Reply
  28. dodge ram computer mount
    December 25, 2016 at 11:34 am

    Great weblog right here! Also your website so much up fast!

    What host are you using? Can I am getting your associate hyperlink to your
    host? I want my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

    Reply
  29. Annabelle
    December 25, 2016 at 11:05 pm

    The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.

    I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Reply
  30. financial failure
    December 26, 2016 at 4:19 pm

    I was more than happy to find this page. I need to
    to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!!
    I definitely loved every part of it and i also have you
    saved to fav to see new things on your website.

    Reply
  31. social media financial
    December 26, 2016 at 6:48 pm

    I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by
    him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty.
    You are incredible! Thanks!

    Reply
  32. 2004 dodge intrepid computer location
    December 26, 2016 at 7:25 pm

    Very nice article, totally what I was looking for.

    Reply
  33. dodge neon computer location
    December 26, 2016 at 10:28 pm

    It is appropriate time to make a few plans for
    the future and it is time to be happy. I have learn this post
    and if I could I desire to counsel you some interesting issues or suggestions.
    Perhaps you could write next articles relating
    to this article. I want to learn more things about it!

    Reply
  34. financial aid
    December 27, 2016 at 5:18 am

    I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put
    in writing this blog. I am hoping to view the same high-grade blog posts from you in the future as well.
    In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own site now 😉

    Reply
  35. dodge magnum engine computer
    December 27, 2016 at 5:29 am

    I’m really inspired together with your writing abilities as neatly as with the layout on your blog.
    Is that this a paid subject or did you customize it yourself?
    Anyway stay up the excellent high quality writing, it is
    uncommon to look a great weblog like this one nowadays..

    Reply
  36. Lane
    December 27, 2016 at 1:18 pm

    Incredible points. Great arguments. Keep up the great effort.

    Reply
  37. Cierra
    December 27, 2016 at 3:15 pm

    Hi there to every one, the contents existing at this site are actually awesome for people experience, well, keep up the nice work fellows.

    Reply
  38. pcm dodge stratus 2001
    December 30, 2016 at 12:42 am

    I don’t know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else experiencing issues with your site.
    It seems like some of the text on your content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them too?
    This could be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this
    happen before. Cheers

    Reply
  39. Constance
    December 30, 2016 at 8:04 am

    Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in truth was a entertainment account
    it. Look complex to more introduced agreeable from you!
    By the way, how can we keep up a correspondence?

    Reply
  40. refuse sales
    December 31, 2016 at 5:19 am

    Simply desire to say your article is as surprising.
    The clarity for your publish is simply cool and i could suppose you are knowledgeable
    on this subject. Well along with your permission let me to take hold of your RSS feed to stay updated with approaching post.
    Thank you a million and please keep up the rewarding work.

    Reply
  41. Jasmin
    December 31, 2016 at 7:01 pm

    I have been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet
    I never found any interesting article like yours.
    It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be much
    more useful than ever before.

    Reply
  42. Keenan
    January 2, 2017 at 5:18 am

    Howdy would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re utilizing?
    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I
    must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good
    web hosting provider at a reasonable price? Kudos, I appreciate it!

    Reply
  43. morgage credit score refinance home loan approved
    January 2, 2017 at 5:34 am

    Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up fast!
    What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your
    host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol

    Reply
  44. dodge cummins ecm swap
    January 2, 2017 at 6:12 am

    you are in point of fact a excellent webmaster. The web site loading speed is amazing.
    It seems that you’re doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterwork.
    you’ve done a wonderful activity on this matter!

    Reply
  45. Gracelyn
    January 2, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I purchased this set to keep my hair cut, as well as my nephews, and brother. The tabs on the smaller combs broke off on the second hair cut and now this is useless as they do not sell replacement guides for this set. I have never been disappointed with Remington before this but, unntfourately this has colored my opinion.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV