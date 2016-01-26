استبعاد حفيد الخمينى من انتخابات مجلس الخبراء الإيرانى

استبعد حسن الخمينى، حفيد مؤسس الجمهورية الإسلامية القريب من الاصلاحيين فى إيران، من انتخابات مجلس الخبراء التى ستجرى فى 26 فبراير المقبل، كما اعلن ابنه على حسابه على انستاجرام.
وقال أحمد الخمينى إن مجلس صيانة الدستور لم يتحقق بشكل كاف من الأهلية الدينية لوالده حسن الخمينى (43 عاما) على الرغم من “شهادات عشرات السلطات الدينية”. ومجلس الخبراء هيئة تشرف على عمل مرشد الجمهورية آية الله على خامنئى ومسئولة عن انتخاب سلف له.
