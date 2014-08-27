استجابة الشركة القابضة لمصر للطيران لدعوة «أون تي في لايف‎»

August 27, 2014

image001 أغسطس 2014 | 4:07 مساءً

استجابت الشركة القابضة لمصر للطيران لدعوة قناة أون تي في لايف، بتوفير تذكرة طيران إلى لندن للعالم مصطفى قرني للمشاركة في مسابقة أفضل عالم عربي على مستوى العالم والتي ستنطلق يوم 30 أغسطس الجاري .

وواجه قرني صعوبات في توفير المبلغ المالي للتذكرة، وعندما حل الأمر واجه مشكلة أخرى بعدم وجود مقعد خالٍ في أي من الطائرات المتجهة إلى لندن في اليوم المحدد للمسابقة .

وقال الكابتن حسام الحفني رئيس الشركة القابضة لمصر للطيران في تصريحات لبرنامج “مباشر من العاصمة” على “أون تي في لايف” أثناء استضافة قرني : “لا نتأخر عن دعم أي من الأشخاص الذين يرفعون إسم مصر وسنوفر له مقعد”.

http://onaeg.com/?p=1870460

