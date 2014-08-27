استجابة الشركة القابضة لمصر للطيران لدعوة «أون تي في لايف‎»

استجابت الشركة القابضة لمصر للطيران لدعوة قناة أون تي في لايف، بتوفير تذكرة طيران إلى لندن للعالم مصطفى قرني للمشاركة في مسابقة أفضل عالم عربي على مستوى العالم والتي ستنطلق يوم 30 أغسطس الجاري .
وواجه قرني صعوبات في توفير المبلغ المالي للتذكرة، وعندما حل الأمر واجه مشكلة أخرى بعدم وجود مقعد خالٍ في أي من الطائرات المتجهة إلى لندن في اليوم المحدد للمسابقة .
وقال الكابتن حسام الحفني رئيس الشركة القابضة لمصر للطيران في تصريحات لبرنامج “مباشر من العاصمة” على “أون تي في لايف” أثناء استضافة قرني : “لا نتأخر عن دعم أي من الأشخاص الذين يرفعون إسم مصر وسنوفر له مقعد”.
Article writing is also a excitement, if you be acquainted with
after that you can write or else it is difficult to write.
I have learn some good stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you place to make this kind of wonderful informative website.|
Hello all, here every one is sharing such familiarity,
thus it’s nice to read this web site, and I used to pay a quick visit this web site every day.
Unquestionably believe that which you said.
Your favorite reason appeared to be on the net the easiest thing
to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while
people think about worries that they plainly do not know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without
having side effect , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
Thanks
Hi, this weekend is fastidious in support of me, since this occasion i am reading this enormous informative post here at my house.
That is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and sit up for looking for more of your great post.
Additionally, I’ve shared your site in my social networks
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come
here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer
to create your theme? Excellent work!
Hey would you mind letting me know which web host you’re
working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely
different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a reasonable price?
Thank you, I appreciate it!
We are a gaggle of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable activity and
our entire neighborhood might be thankful to you.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating
it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing
it develop over time.
You’ve made some really good points there. I looked on the net to learn more about the
issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.
These are really impressive ideas in concerning blogging. You have touched
some good factors here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Hey very nice blog!
This is really attention-grabbing, You’re an excessively professional blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and stay up for in search of more of your wonderful post.
Additionally, I have shared your website in my social networks
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I to find It really helpful
& it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to
provide one thing back and help others like you
helped me.
Hi, I do think this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it
😉 I am going to come back yet again since
i have book-marked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change,
may you be rich and continue to guide other people.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I do not know who you are but certainly you are
going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually recognize what you’re speaking approximately!
Bookmarked. Kindly also seek advice from my site =).
We may have a hyperlink trade agreement between us
I could not refrain from commenting. Perfectly written!
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest
but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back down the road.
All the best
It’s hard to come by experienced people in this particular topic,
however, you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
Hi there, all is going nicely here and ofcourse every one is sharing information, that’s genuinely good, keep up
writing.
If you wish for to grow your knowledge only keep visiting this
website and be updated with the latest gossip posted here.
We absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your
post’s to be just what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content for yourself?
I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write concerning here.
Again, awesome site!
Ahaa, its good discussion about this article here
at this weblog, I have read all that, so now
me also commenting at this place.