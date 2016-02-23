استطلاع: 69% من عشاق كرة القدم لا يثقون في فيفا

كشف استطلاع للرأي نشر بصورة متزامنة في لندن وبرلين أن 69% من عشاق كرة القدم لا يثقون في الاتحاد الدولي المسير للعبة (فيفا).
وأشار كوبوس دي سواترد، أحد المسئولين بمنظمة الشفافية الدولية التي أجرت الاستفتاء، “كجماهير، تربطنا علاقة حب بكرة القدم”.
وأوضح “ولكن عندما لا تتسم النتائج سواء الخاصة بالمنافسات أو منح الأحداث الهامة أو الانتخابات بالنزاهة، حينها، نشعر بأننا تعرضنا للاحتيال”.
وأضاف أن الرياضة ينبغي أن تكون قوة تدفع القيم الايجابية في المجتمع، ولكن الفضائح الأخيرة، التي لا تقتصر على كرة القدم وإنما تمتد لتشمل ألعاب القوى والتنس، تعكس كونها فريسة سهلة المنال أمام الفساد.
وأشار جاريث سويني، الذي أعد تقريرا للمنظمة عن الفساد في الرياضة، إلى أن الثقة في منظمات مثل (فيفا) أو الاتحاد الدولي لألعاب القوى ستعود فقط من خلال إصلاحات كبرى ينبغي إجراؤها بصورة شفافة.
وقال:”أتمنى أن تحدث تغييرات حقيقية ولا يمكن الرجوع عنها في 2016″.
وفي الوقت الحالي، أبدى 50% ممن شملهم الاستطلاع قناعتهم بأن (فيفا) بمقدوره استعادة الثقة، بينما يرى 43% أن الفضائح قللت من المتعة التي يشعرون بها بمتابعة مباريات كرة القدم، فيما قال 60% إن أي من المرشحين لرئاسة (فيفا) يصلح لشغل هذا المنصب في وجهة نظرهم.
ويرى 69% ممن شملهم الاستطلاع أن الجماهير لابد وأن يكون لها حق التصويت في انتخابات رئاسة (فيفا).
وأجري الاستطلاع بمشاركة 25 ألف شخص من مشجعي كرة القدم في 28 دولة، وكانت تشيلي على رأس قائمة الدول التي تقول جماهيرها بأنها لا تثق في (فيفا) بنسبة (88%)، تليها الأرجنتين وأيرلندا وكوريا الجنوبية (80% لكل منها)، تليها إسبانيا (76%).
وفي المقابل جاءت روسيا على قائمة الدول التي ترى جماهيرها أن استعادة الثقة في (فيفا) ممكن (77%)، تليها تايلاند (72%) والسعودية (64%) وجنوب أفريقيا (63%) وفرنسا (62%).
وأبدى 57% ممن شاركوا في الاستطلاع اعتقادهم بأن كرة القدم هي الأعلى فسادا مقارنة برياضات أخرى.
