الأحزاب السياسية وموقفها السلبي في الانتخابات الرئاسية .. م. تهاني الجبالي

May 29, 2014


افرحوا من جوه قلبكم لان ده وقت الحصاد وأنتم أثبتوا للجميع أن انتوا باديكم هتنهوا عملية الفرز استعدادا للجمهورية الجديدة وأحب ان أرحب بضيفتي رئيس حركة الدفاع عن الجمهورية المستشارة تهاني الجبالي

25 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 10:03 am

    Hello to all, for the reason that I am actually eager of reading this web site’s post to be updated
    daily. It includes pleasant material.

    Reply
  2. hey
    December 2, 2016 at 6:35 pm

    I blog quite often and I really thank you for your content. This article has truly peaked my interest. I’m going to book mark your blog and keep checking for new information about once a week. I subscribed to your Feed as well.|

    Reply
  3. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 7, 2016 at 6:30 pm

    Hello, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog site in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, amazing blog!|

    Reply
  4. https://goo.gl/kSngsX
    December 16, 2016 at 12:42 pm

    This piece of writing will help the internet people for building up new blog
    or even a blog from start to end.

    Reply
  5. professional sales
    December 19, 2016 at 1:40 pm

    Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
    I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything
    I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?

    Reply
  6. termite pest control
    December 19, 2016 at 7:33 pm

    Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess
    I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your
    blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything.
    Do you have any helpful hints for novice blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.

    Reply
  7. pest repellent
    December 20, 2016 at 5:57 am

    Howdy, There’s no doubt that your web site could possibly be having
    web browser compatibility issues. Whenever I take a look at your web site in Safari,
    it looks fine however, when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping
    issues. I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up! Besides that, great
    site!

    Reply
  8. basic pest
    December 21, 2016 at 3:43 am

    I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet users,
    its really really good post on building up new weblog.

    Reply
  9. Rosita
    December 21, 2016 at 10:40 pm

    I do not know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else experiencing problems with your website.
    It seems like some of the written text on your content
    are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them as well?

    This could be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this
    happen previously. Cheers

    Reply
  10. dodge dakota pcm replacement
    December 21, 2016 at 11:57 pm

    Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up
    what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
    I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything.
    Do you have any recommendations for inexperienced blog writers?
    I’d really appreciate it.

    Reply
  11. Jacqueline
    December 22, 2016 at 4:54 am

    I’m pretty pleased to uncover this website. I want to to thank you for ones time for this particularly
    fantastic read!! I definitely loved every little bit of
    it and I have you book-marked to see new information on your blog.

    Reply
  12. Letha
    December 23, 2016 at 3:20 am

    What’s up every one, here every person is sharing these kinds of familiarity, thus it’s pleasant to read this website, and I
    used to pay a quick visit this weblog every day.

    Reply
  13. dodge pcm failure
    December 23, 2016 at 5:30 am

    Thank you, I have just been looking for information about this subject for ages and yours
    is the greatest I’ve found out so far. But, what in regards to the conclusion?
    Are you positive in regards to the supply?

    Reply
  14. potential financial advisor
    December 24, 2016 at 7:44 am

    I am really enjoying the theme/design of your website.
    Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility problems?
    A handful of my blog visitors have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox.
    Do you have any recommendations to help fix this issue?

    Reply
  15. except credit
    December 24, 2016 at 3:40 pm

    Hi, I do think this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to return once again since I saved as a favorite
    it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you
    be rich and continue to guide other people.

    Reply
  16. dodge truck computer reset
    December 24, 2016 at 11:51 pm

    bookmarked!!, I like your blog!

    Reply
  17. Milton
    December 25, 2016 at 3:23 am

    Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
    I will be sure to bookmark it and return to
    read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post.

    I’ll definitely return.

    Reply
  18. Cynthia
    December 25, 2016 at 5:12 pm

    Hi to all, how is the whole thing, I think every one is getting more from this website, and your
    views are good in favor of new visitors.

    Reply
  19. dodge cummins computer flash
    December 26, 2016 at 5:20 am

    We stumbled over here by a different website and thought I should check things out.

    I like what I see so now i am following you.
    Look forward to looking over your web page for a second time.

    Reply
  20. 08 dodge avenger pcm
    December 26, 2016 at 6:11 pm

    Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and also the rest of the website is really good.

    Reply
  21. sales skills finding
    December 27, 2016 at 8:43 am

    Its such as you read my thoughts! You appear
    to understand so much approximately this, like you wrote the guide in it or something.
    I feel that you can do with a few percent to pressure the message home
    a little bit, but instead of that, this is magnificent blog.
    An excellent read. I will certainly be back.

    Reply
  22. dodge cummins ecm
    December 27, 2016 at 8:10 pm

    Hi there, I check your blogs like every week. Your story-telling
    style is witty, keep doing what you’re doing!

    Reply
  23. Davida
    December 28, 2016 at 12:13 am

    Terrific article! This is the kind of information that should be shared around the web.
    Shame on the search engines for now not positioning this submit upper!
    Come on over and talk over with my website . Thanks
    =)

    Reply
  24. 2003 dodge intrepid pcm
    December 29, 2016 at 12:55 am

    Hi there Dear, are you really visiting this site regularly,
    if so afterward you will definitely get good know-how.

    Reply
  25. Demetrius
    December 30, 2016 at 2:32 am

    Hello Dear, are you truly visiting this site regularly, if so
    after that you will without doubt obtain fastidious knowledge.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV