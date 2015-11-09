الأسكتلندى أليكس ماكليش يطلب 70 ألف دولار لتدريب الزمالك

February 11, 2016

دخل الأسكتلندى أليكس ماكليش دائرة المرشحين لنادى الزمالك خلال الساعات الماضية، خلفاً لأحمد حسام ميدو الذى تمت إقالته عقب الهزيمة من الأهلى بهدفين دون رد.
 
وعرض حمادة حزين وكيل اللاعبين على مسئولى الزمالك التعاقد مع أليكس ماكليش مقابل 70 ألف دولار فى الشهر.

