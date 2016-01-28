الأقصر تستعد لانطلاق الدورة الرابعة لمهرجان السينما العربية والأوروبية السبت المقبل

January 28, 2016

news_3192

 

 

استعدت محافظة الأقصر للدورة لرابعة لمهرجان الأقصر للسينما العربية والأوروبية التي تنطلق السبت المقبل في حفل افتتاح ضخم سيقام بقصر الثقافة بحضور المحافظ ووزير الثقافة وكوكبة من الفنانين المصريين والأوروبيين.

وانتهت سلطات المحافظة بالتنسيق مع إدارة المهرجان من تجهيز قاعات قصر ثقافة الأقصر ونادي التجديف ومركز المؤتمرات لعرض الأفلام المشاركة في المهرجان.

وتستمر فعاليات المهرجان حتي يوم 5 فبراير المقبل برعاية ودعم وزارات الثقافة والسياحة والاتحاد الأوروبى والأكاديمية العربية البحرية ونقابة المهن السينمائية وبإشراف مؤسسة نون للثقافة والفنون التى تضم فى مجلس أمنائها دكتور محمد كامل القليوبى رئيس المؤسسة والمخرج الكبير داوود عبد السيد والناقد الكبير يوسف شريف رزق الله والناقدتين الدكتورة ماجدة واصف وماجدة موريس والكاتب الصحفى جمال زايدة أمين عام المؤسسة ومدير التصوير وديد شكرى.

ومن المقرر أن يشارك في فعاليات هذه النسخة من المهرجان الفنانون لبنى عبد العزيز وبوسى و محمود حميدة و داليا البحيرى و سلوى خطاب و نجلاء بدر و ندى بسيونى ويسرا.

كما يكرم المهرجان الفنانة بوسى على مجمل أعمالها السينمائية والمخرج الكويتى عامر الزهيرى عن أعماله الفنية.

بينما يحتفل المهرجان بمئوية الراحل حلمى حليم وهو وحد أهم أعلام السينما المصرية وأعمدتها فبرغم أفلامه التى لم تتجاوز العشرين فيلما إلا أنها بقيت محفورة فى ذاكرة ووجدان الجمهور فى عصره حتى يومنا هذا كما يحتفل المهرجان بمئوية إلياس مؤدب وهو فنان ذو طابع خاص  تميز بلهجته الشامية التى كان يلقى بها المونولوجات وبخفة ظله واللتان ساهمتا فى ترك بصمته الخاصة فى السينما المصرية فى فترة وجيزة هى عمره السينمائى القصير.

وتحل السينما الإيطالية ضيف شرف المهرجان هذا العام فيما تم اختيار الفنانة لبنى عبد العزيز كرئيس شرفى لهذه الدورة لتاريخها السينمائى الثرى والذى يحمل العديد من الجوانب التى يعرفها الكثيرون

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV