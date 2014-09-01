الأكاديمية العربية للعلوم والتكنولوجيا تكرم ” ألبرت شفيق” رئيس قنوات ontv‎

September 1, 2014

image0011 سبتمبر 2014 | 2:42 صباحاً

كرمت الأكاديمية العربية للعلوم والتكنولوجيا والنقل البحري، قناة رئيس قناة “OnTv” الإعلامي “ألبرت شفيق” علي هامش إفتتاح الاكاديمية لاول استديو راديو وتلفزيون في مصر لتدريب الطلاب، وتسلم الجائزة حاتم برهام مدير التسويق بالقناة نيابة عن ألبرت شفيق رئيس القناة .

وقدم الدكتور إسماعيل عبد الغفار رئيس الاكاديمية العربية للعلوم والتكنولوجيا درع الاكاديمية لقناة”OnTv” و التي وصفها بالقناة التي وضعت طريق للإعلام الهادف الي ان صنفت ضمن اهم القنوات الاخبارية في الوطن العربي والعالم، وذلك بحضور العديد من الشخصيات الاعلامية وفنانين ومثقفين .ومن جانبة اعرب حاتم برهامي مدير التسويق بالقناة عن سعادته باتكريم قناة ontv من اكاديمية عريقة مثل الاكاديمية العربية للعلوم والتكنولوجيا والتي تحاول جاهده اخراج جيل جديد من الاعلاميين المدربين علي فنون الاعلام من خلال الاستديوهات الجديده التي تم افتتاحها وتجهيزها باحدث المعدات .

مؤكدًا أن قناة ontv تسعى دائماً الي ان تظل كما يراها ويتمناها متابعيها في الوطن العربي والعالم وذلك من خلال التطوير والتحديث، لتبقى دائما صوت المواطن المصري و لترضي مشاهديها في مصر والعالم ، مؤكدا ان القناة تفتح ابوابها للتعاون مع الاكاديمية لتدريب الطلاب لكي تساهم القناة في تخريج شباب اعلامي متميز .وكانت الاكاديمية العربية للعلوم والتكنولجيا قد افتتحت الأمس استديو راديو وتلفزيون لتدريب طلاب قسم إدارة الاعلام بكلية الإدارة والتكنولوجيا بالاكاديمية العربية للعلوم والتكنولوجيا والمجهز بأحدث التقنيات العالمية ليكون الاول من نوعة في مصر .

http://onaeg.com/?p=1880144

59 comments

  1. jumbo reverse mortgage wholesale lenders
    November 28, 2016 at 11:48 am

    I’m still learning from you, but I’m trying to reach my goals. I certainly love reading everything that is posted on your site.Keep the stories coming. I enjoyed it!

    Reply
  2. video
    November 29, 2016 at 9:54 am

    Hi theгe, уeѕ thіs paragraph іs аctually pleasant аnd I Һave learned lotօf things fгom it on tһe topic of blogging. tһanks.

    Reply
  3. best seo in the universe
    November 29, 2016 at 10:59 am

    Howdy foosjncc! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Thanks

    Reply
  4. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 7:07 am

    Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit
    and sources back to your blog? My website is in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors would definitely benefit
    from a lot of the information you present here. Please let me know if this ok with you.
    Cheers!

    Reply
  5. hey
    December 3, 2016 at 12:03 am

    We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our entire community will be thankful to you.|

    Reply
  6. tickle
    December 3, 2016 at 6:16 am

    This excellent website definitely has all of the information I needed about
    this subject and didn’t know who to ask.

    Reply
  7. Bud
    December 5, 2016 at 1:43 pm

    We are also demanding makeers of authorized testosterone producgs to conduct a well-designed
    clinical trial too address the question of whether an increased danger of
    heart attack oor sstroke exists among users of these products.

    Reply
  8. Smart Balance Wheel
    December 5, 2016 at 6:11 pm

    i’ve had these particular Smart Balance Wheel http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.fashionhoverboard.com for a calendar year which are impressive!!!! concerning placed these individuals a lot of which had to reluctantly switch the inner only however they are and so comfty plus trend. we’d DEFINATLY state GO FOR IT!!

    Reply
  9. http://formatpc2u.com/
    December 6, 2016 at 4:03 am

    Excellent blog here! Also your website loads up fast!
    What host arre you using? Can I get your affiliate link to ylur host?I wish my website loaded up as
    quickly as youds lol

    Reply
  10. banners and stands
    December 6, 2016 at 5:43 am

    At this moment I am going to ddo my breakfast, afterward having my breafast coming over
    agaain to read further news.

    Reply
  11. sign stands outdoor
    December 6, 2016 at 11:21 am

    I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, buut
    great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much
    more or understanding more. Thanks for great information I was
    looking for this information for my mission.

    Reply
  12. cheers-bar.com
    December 6, 2016 at 12:19 pm

    Thanks , I have just been looking for information about this tipic for a while and yours is the greatest I have found out so far.
    But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure in regards to the source?

    Reply
  13. pop up banners
    December 6, 2016 at 1:35 pm

    There is definately a llot to learn about thiss topic.
    I love all the points you made.

    Reply
  14. Karl
    December 6, 2016 at 2:12 pm

    Testosterone therapy is popular to help address the effects that low
    testosterone can have on mood, muscle mass and strength, bone density, metabolic function and
    cognition.

    Reply
  15. retractable stand up banners
    December 6, 2016 at 3:07 pm

    Wow, this piece of writing iss nice, my younger sister
    is analyzing these things, therefore I am going to convey her.

    Reply
  16. roll up banners for trade shows
    December 6, 2016 at 3:53 pm

    Hi I am so happy I found your webpage, I really found you byy mistake, while I
    was browsing on Yahoo for something else, Nonetheless I am
    here now and would just like to say thanks a llot for a marvelous post and
    a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at
    the moment but I have bookmarked it aand also added in your RSS feeds,
    so when I have time I will bee bck to read much more,
    Please do kep uup the excellent work.

    Reply
  17. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 6, 2016 at 5:26 pm

    Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a applicable deal. I have been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered bright transparent idea|

    Reply
  18. dayzona.ru
    December 6, 2016 at 8:43 pm

    Link exchange is nothing else except it is only placing the other person’s website link
    onn your page at appropriate place and other person will aoso do same in suupport of you.

    Reply
  19. Ploob
    December 8, 2016 at 1:34 am

    I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…

    Reply
  20. right criminal lawyer
    December 8, 2016 at 10:43 am

    Awesome article.

    Reply
  21. anti aging supplements
    December 8, 2016 at 4:21 pm

    Tell your doctor about alll other medicines, nutritional supplements and
    herbal products you are taking, before taking a testosterone shot.

    Reply
  22. sexual abuse children
    December 8, 2016 at 9:50 pm

    Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account
    it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!

    By the way, how can we communicate?

    Reply
  23. attorney irs tax
    December 9, 2016 at 4:03 am

    I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your web site.

    Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility problems?

    A few of my blog readers have complained about my website not working correctly
    in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have
    any advice to help fix this problem?

    Reply
  24. different tax forms
    December 9, 2016 at 5:05 am

    Incredible points. Great arguments. Keep up the great work.

    Reply
  25. video seo experts
    December 9, 2016 at 11:55 am

    New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

    Reply
  26. video ranking expert
    December 10, 2016 at 10:11 am

    Hey there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!

    Reply
  27. IRS attorney Florida
    December 11, 2016 at 12:40 pm

    I constantly emailed this blog post page to all my contacts, for
    the reason that if like to read it then my friends will
    too.

    Reply
  28. goal of becoming one of the best performing financial services
    December 12, 2016 at 9:52 am

    It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
    I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions.

    Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
    I desire to read more things about it!

    Reply
  29. family caregivers
    December 12, 2016 at 12:38 pm

    Great information. Lucky me I ran across your website
    by accident (stumbleupon). I’ve book marked it for later!

    Reply
  30. corrupt financial advisors
    December 12, 2016 at 9:56 pm

    This is a topic that is near to my heart… Best wishes! Exactly where are your contact details though?

    Reply
  31. agency works directly
    December 13, 2016 at 8:15 am

    Today, while I was at work, my sister stole
    my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just so
    she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.

    I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Reply
  32. sales arena
    December 14, 2016 at 9:52 am

    Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to your blog before but after
    looking at some of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
    Regardless, I’m definitely happy I stumbled upon it and I’ll be
    book-marking it and checking back often!

    Reply
  33. long-term credit along
    December 15, 2016 at 2:25 pm

    Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it
    helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others
    like you helped me.

    Reply
  34. skilled nursing facilities
    December 16, 2016 at 10:40 am

    Truly when someone doesn’t know then its up to other users
    that they will assist, so here it takes place.

    Reply
  35. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 17, 2016 at 5:47 am

    Thanks for the good writeup. It actually was once a leisure account it.
    Look complicated to more added agreeable from you!
    However, how can we communicate?

    Reply
  36. long term care insurance
    December 18, 2016 at 1:20 pm

    Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to
    check out your site on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look
    when I get home. I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, wonderful site!

    Reply
  37. simple medical care
    December 18, 2016 at 3:34 pm

    Heya this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to
    know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you
    have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to
    get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would
    be greatly appreciated!

    Reply
  38. sales life
    December 19, 2016 at 1:49 am

    Ahaa, its good conversation on the topic of this paragraph at this place at
    this webpage, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting
    at this place.

    Reply
  39. vegetable plants need
    December 19, 2016 at 8:58 pm

    Excellent post. I will be experiencing a few of these issues as well..

    Reply
  40. dodge ram computer failure
    December 19, 2016 at 11:02 pm

    What a stuff of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious knowledge regarding unpredicted feelings.

    Reply
  41. Ludie
    December 19, 2016 at 11:07 pm

    Hello, all is going well here and ofcourse every one is sharing information, that’s actually fine, keep up writing.

    Reply
  42. Lesli
    December 20, 2016 at 1:24 am

    This web site definitely has all of the information I needed about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.

    Reply
  43. beyond pesticides conference
    December 20, 2016 at 9:47 am

    It’s great that you are getting thoughts from this post as well as from our discussion made at this time.

    Reply
  44. dodge neon engine computer
    December 20, 2016 at 2:42 pm

    Hurrah, that’s what I was looking for, what a stuff!
    existing here at this webpage, thanks admin of this web page.

    Reply
  45. ecm dodge dakota 1998
    December 20, 2016 at 5:14 pm

    It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be
    happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to
    suggest you some interesting things or tips.

    Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.

    I wish to read more things about it!

    Reply
  46. control grubs
    December 21, 2016 at 2:29 am

    It’s actually a great and helpful piece of information. I’m glad that you just shared this helpful info with
    us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  47. Alphonse
    December 21, 2016 at 7:43 am

    Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus
    i came to return the prefer?.I am attempting to to find issues
    to enhance my web site!I suppose its good enough to use a few of
    your ideas!!

    Reply
  48. Alexis
    December 21, 2016 at 2:51 pm

    Hi there, after reading this remarkable piece of writing i am also delighted to share my experience here with colleagues.

    Reply
  49. dodge pcm location
    December 21, 2016 at 3:09 pm

    Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to
    improve my website!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!

    Reply
  50. Saul
    December 22, 2016 at 4:37 am

    I like what you guys tend to be up too. This sort of clever work and coverage!
    Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve added you guys to my blogroll.

    Reply
  51. 2000 dodge intrepid computer
    December 22, 2016 at 5:10 am

    Link exchange is nothing else but it is simply placing the other person’s web site link on your page at appropriate
    place and other person will also do same in favor of you.

    Reply
  52. Elden
    December 22, 2016 at 9:08 am

    We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
    Your website offered us with valuable information to work on. You
    have done a formidable job and our entire community will be
    thankful to you.

    Reply
  53. dodge parts pcm
    December 22, 2016 at 11:11 am

    Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular post! It’s the little changes that produce the most important
    changes. Thanks for sharing!

    Reply
  54. Mariel
    December 22, 2016 at 5:15 pm

    Hi everybody, here every person is sharing these kinds of experience, therefore it’s nice
    to read this weblog, and I used to pay a visit this weblog all
    the time.

    Reply
  55. Angel
    December 22, 2016 at 8:26 pm

    This is the right webpage for anybody who wants to find out about this
    topic. You know a whole lot its almost tough to argue with
    you (not that I really would want to…HaHa).

    You certainly put a new spin on a subject that has been discussed for years.
    Wonderful stuff, just great!

    Reply
  56. dodge dakota pcm location
    December 22, 2016 at 11:52 pm

    Very energetic article, I enjoyed that bit. Will
    there be a part 2?

    Reply
  57. Carlo
    December 23, 2016 at 12:30 am

    Hi, its nice paragraph concerning media print, we all be familiar with
    media is a great source of information.

    Reply
  58. Mammie
    December 23, 2016 at 2:11 am

    It’s hard to find educated people on this topic, however, you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
    Thanks

    Reply
  59. 2000 dodge dakota pcm wiring diagram
    December 23, 2016 at 5:57 am

    Amazing! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a entirely different subject but
    it has pretty much the same layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV