الأكاديمية العربية للعلوم والتكنولوجيا تكرم ” ألبرت شفيق” رئيس قنوات ontv‎

كرمت الأكاديمية العربية للعلوم والتكنولوجيا والنقل البحري، قناة رئيس قناة “OnTv” الإعلامي “ألبرت شفيق” علي هامش إفتتاح الاكاديمية لاول استديو راديو وتلفزيون في مصر لتدريب الطلاب، وتسلم الجائزة حاتم برهام مدير التسويق بالقناة نيابة عن ألبرت شفيق رئيس القناة .
وقدم الدكتور إسماعيل عبد الغفار رئيس الاكاديمية العربية للعلوم والتكنولوجيا درع الاكاديمية لقناة”OnTv” و التي وصفها بالقناة التي وضعت طريق للإعلام الهادف الي ان صنفت ضمن اهم القنوات الاخبارية في الوطن العربي والعالم، وذلك بحضور العديد من الشخصيات الاعلامية وفنانين ومثقفين .ومن جانبة اعرب حاتم برهامي مدير التسويق بالقناة عن سعادته باتكريم قناة ontv من اكاديمية عريقة مثل الاكاديمية العربية للعلوم والتكنولوجيا والتي تحاول جاهده اخراج جيل جديد من الاعلاميين المدربين علي فنون الاعلام من خلال الاستديوهات الجديده التي تم افتتاحها وتجهيزها باحدث المعدات .
مؤكدًا أن قناة ontv تسعى دائماً الي ان تظل كما يراها ويتمناها متابعيها في الوطن العربي والعالم وذلك من خلال التطوير والتحديث، لتبقى دائما صوت المواطن المصري و لترضي مشاهديها في مصر والعالم ، مؤكدا ان القناة تفتح ابوابها للتعاون مع الاكاديمية لتدريب الطلاب لكي تساهم القناة في تخريج شباب اعلامي متميز .وكانت الاكاديمية العربية للعلوم والتكنولجيا قد افتتحت الأمس استديو راديو وتلفزيون لتدريب طلاب قسم إدارة الاعلام بكلية الإدارة والتكنولوجيا بالاكاديمية العربية للعلوم والتكنولوجيا والمجهز بأحدث التقنيات العالمية ليكون الاول من نوعة في مصر .
