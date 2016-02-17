الأهلى يدخل معسكرا مُغلقا بالمنصورة اليوم استعداداً للمحلة

February 17, 2016

 يتجه فريق الكرة بالنادى الأهلى ظهر اليوم، الأربعاء، إلى مدينة المنصورة للمبيت والإقامة بها لمدة 24 ساعة، استعداداً لمواجهة غزل المحلة فى الخامسة من مساء غد الخميس فى الجولة التاسعة عشر للدورى.
 
ويخوض الفريق مراناً صباحياً يُشارك فيه جميع اللاعبين بعدها يُعلن الجهاز الفنى قائمة الـ18 أو 20 لاعباً التى ستُسافر للمنصورة لخوض المباراة التى يتطلع الجهاز الفنى بقيادة عبد العزيز عبد الشافى للفوز فيها من أجل استعادة ذاكرة الانتصارات التى توقّفت فى اللجولة الماضية، بعدما تعادل فى الجولة الماضية أمام طلائع الجيش سلبياً.

