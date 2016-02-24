الاتحاد السعودي يعود بنقطة من طشقند

فرط الاتحاد السعودي بفرصة الفوز وخرج متعادلا مع مضيفه لوكوموتيف الأوزبكي 1-1، في الجولة الأولى من منافسات المجموعة الأولى لدوري أبطال آسيا.
وكان الاتحاد البادئ بالتسجيل عن طريق الفنزويلي جيلمين ريفاس (34)، قبل أن يعادل لوكوموتيف بواسطة ساردور مارزيف (88).
وجاءت بداية المباراة دون المستوى خصوصا من جانب الاتحاد، حيث انحصر اللعب في وسط الملعب، ولكن، ومن هجمة سريعة تبادل خلالها الفنزويلي جيلمين ريفاس وفهد المولد الكرة، تمكن الأول من وضع الاتحاد في المقدمة بعد أن خدع الدفاع الأوزبكي وواجه الحارس ولعب الكرة في سقف المرمى (34).
وحاول الفريق الأوزبكي في الدقائق المتبقية من زمن هذا الشوط تعديل النتيجة، دون جدوى.
ومع انطلاقة الشوط الثاني كاد لوكوموتيف يعادل النتيجة لولا تألق الحارس عساف القرني الذي تصدى ببراعة لأكثر من كرة.
ونتيجة الضغط المتواصل تمكن لوكوموتيف من تعديل النتيجة بواسطة ساردور مارزيف الذي استغل هفوة للقرني وسدد الكرة قوية داخل المرمى (88).
واشتبك اللاعبون بعد الهدف وأشهر الحكم البطاقة الحمراء للاعب الاتحاد فهد المولد ولاعب لوكوموتيف جسور حسنوف (90).
I happen to be writing to let you know what a fine encounter our girl experienced browsing yuor web blog. She even learned so many issues, not to mention what it is like to have an incredible helping mood to have many others effortlessly comprehend various advanced subject matter. You truly did more than our own expectations. Many thanks for presenting these good, dependable, informative and as well as easy tips about this topic to Kate.
