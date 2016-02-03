“التعليم” تحيل معلمى “الزقازيق” للتحقيق عقب واقعةا لقفز من أعلى سور مدرسة

February 3, 2016

mqdefault

كشف مصدر مسئول بوزارة التربية والتعليم، إحالة 9 معلمين بمدرسة أحمد عرابى بالزقازيق للتحقيق، بعد أن قفزوا من أعلى سور المدرسة، أمس الثلاثاء، عقب انتهائهم من تصحيح أوراق الإجابات الخاصة بالشهادة الإعدادية.
 
 وأضاف المصدرأن الواقعة صحيحة، وتم إحالة المعلمين إلى التحقيق، مشيرا إلى أن الذين ظهروا فى الفيديو هربوا من أعلى سور المدرسة قبل فتح الباب، قائلا، إدارة المدرسة امتنعت عن فتح الباب، حتى يتم تجميع الدرجات بكراسات الإجابة، ولكن المعلمين قرروا الهروب من أعلى السور للالتحاق بوسيلة المواصلات، موضحاً أن بعضهم من أقاليم وقرى مجاورة لمدينة الزقازيق. وكان عدد من النشطاء تداولوا فيديو ظهر فيه عدد من المعلمين يهربون من أعلى السور بعد غلق باب المدرسة.

