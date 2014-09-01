التقرير اليومى 1-9-2014

September 1, 2014
Richard’s Wellness Resources site that it “can help to support your immune system in a wide variety of circumstances, and even helps keep your own cells healthier while reducing the toxic burden associated with immune system battles. It is in line with Xooma’s vision of bringing about a positive change to its users through its products and services. There are many sites that offer various kinds of training for little or no money (one example is The Elevision Network).
At last, somenoe who comes to the heart of it all
And to think I was going to talk to someone in person about this.
Asi ani nie – VosolsobÄ› mÃ¡Å¡ jeden mrdlÃ½ krok, ku ktorÃ©mu vedie nie aÅ¾ tak Å¥aÅ¾kÃ© lezenie, v Anarchii je mrdlÃ½ch krokov niekoÄ¾ko a hneÄ posebe (a to, Å¾e sÃº na zaÄiatku, na vÃ¡Å¾nosti danej situÃ¡cie len pridÃ¡va :}btw, peknÃ© Å¡tandardy…
Son of a gun, this is so helpful!
Your website has to be the electronic Swiss army knife for this topic.
Ã™Â…Ã˜ÂªÃ˜Â§Ã˜Â³Ã™ÂÃ˜Â§Ã™Â†Ã™Â‡ Ã™ÂÃ˜Â¹Ã™Â„Ã˜Â§ ÃšÂ©Ã™Â‡ Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â§Ã™Â‡Ã›ÂŒ Ã™Â¾Ã˜Â§Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â¯Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â± Ã™Â¾Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â¯Ã˜Â§ Ã™Â†Ã˜Â´Ã˜Â¯Ã™Â‡ Ã™Âˆ Ã™Â†Ã˜Â±Ã™Â… Ã˜Â§Ã™ÂÃ˜Â²Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â± Ã˜ÂªÃ™ÂˆÃ›ÂŒ Ã™Â…Ã˜ÂªÃ™Â† Ã˜ÂªÃ™ÂˆÃ˜Â¶Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â¯Ã™Â‡ Ã˜Â´Ã˜Â¯Ã™Â‡ Ã™Â‡Ã™Â… Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â§ Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â±Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â² Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â³Ã˜Â§Ã™Â†Ã›ÂŒ Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â²Ã›ÂŒ Ã˜Â«Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Âª Ã™Â†Ã™Â…Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â´Ã™Â‡ Ã˜ÂªÃ˜ÂºÃ›ÂŒÃ˜Â±Ã˜Â§Ã˜ÂªÃ›ÂŒ ÃšÂ©Ã™Â‡ Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â¹Ã™Â…Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„ Ã™Â…Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â¯Ã™Â‡.
Wow! Great to find a post with such a clear message!
such a heart felt post, i lost my dad about 18 months ago and its his birthday tomorrow, actually fathers day too. your words really helped, thanku xxxxxx
am submitting these mince pies to my own new blogging event, Forever Nigella and in the spirit of the rules, since I have followed the recipe to the letter and there is no link
Short, sweet, to the point, FREE-exactly as information should be!
I was drawn by the honesty of what you write
Ã™Â‚Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„:Ã™ÂƒÃ˜Â¨Ã™ÂŠÃ˜Â±Ã™Â‡ Ã™ÂŠÃ˜Â§ Ã˜Â¢Ã˜Â¨Ã™Â„Ã˜Â£Ã™Â†Ã˜Âª Ã˜ÂµÃ˜Â§Ã˜Â¯Ã™Â‚Ã™Â‡ Ã™Â…Ã™Â† Ã˜Â£Ã™ÂˆÃ™Â„Ã˜Â¦ Ã˜ÂµÃ˜Â§Ã˜Â±Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â§ Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„Ã˜ÂÃ˜Â±Ã™Â…Ã™ÂŠÃ™Â‡ Ã˜Â³Ã˜Â§Ã™Â…Ã˜Â³Ã™ÂˆÃ™Â†Ã˜Â¬ Ã™Â†Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â³Ã˜Â®Ã™Â‡ Ã˜Â£Ã™ÂƒÃ˜Â«Ã˜Â± Ã™Â…Ã™Â† Ã˜Â®Ã™Â…Ã˜Â³ Ã˜ÂªÃ˜ÂµÃ™Â…Ã™ÂŠÃ™Â…Ã˜Â§Ã˜Âª Ã™Â…Ã™Â† Ã˜Â¢Ã˜Â¨Ã™Â„ Ã˜Â£Ã˜Â®Ã™ÂŠÃ˜Â±Ã˜Â§ Ã™ÂƒÃ™Â„ Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â§Ã˜ÂÃ˜Â¯ Ã™ÂŠÃ˜Â³Ã™ÂˆÃ™ÂŠ Ã™Â…Ã˜Â¹ Ã˜Â¢Ã˜Â¨Ã™Â„ Ã˜Â²Ã™ÂŠ Ã™ÂƒÃ˜Â°Ã˜Â§ Ã™ÂŠÃ˜Â±Ã˜Â¬Ã˜Â¹ Ã™ÂŠÃ™Â†Ã˜Â²Ã™Â„ Ã™ÂÃ™ÂŠ Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„Ã˜Â£Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â¶ Ã™ÂÃ™ÂŠ Ã™ÂÃ˜Â±Ã™Â‚ Ã™ÂŠÃ˜Â§ Ã™Â…Ã˜Â³Ã˜ÂªÃ˜Â®Ã˜Â¯Ã™Â…Ã™ÂŠÃ™Â† Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„Ã˜Â¬Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„Ã™ÂƒÃ˜Â³Ã™ÂŠ Ã˜Â¨Ã™ÂŠÃ™Â† Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„Ã™Â†Ã˜Â³Ã˜Â® Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â¨Ã™ÂŠÃ™Â† Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„Ã˜Â£Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â¹ Ã™Â…Ã™Â† Ã˜Â¢Ã˜Â¨Ã™Â„ Ã˜Â£Ã˜Â®Ã™ÂŠÃ˜Â±Ã˜Â§Ã™Â‹ Ã˜Â¢Ã˜Â¨Ã™Â„ Ã˜Â£Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â¹ Ã™Âˆ Ã˜Â³Ã˜Â§Ã™Â…Ã˜Â³Ã™ÂˆÃ™Â†Ã˜Â¬ Ã™Â†Ã˜Â³Ã˜Â®
Well I’m grateful for ‘defeat the porpoise’ (instant, vivid mental picture, as with ‘ironing out a few bugs’ and ‘striking a happy medium’) which, although it’s very hard to believe, I had not ever heard till this very minute.
Nice report! Best one i’ve seen on this research.I disagree, tho, that it begs the question: “what’s a shopper to do?”The question begged might be: “what are the relevant industries to do?” Or, as you allude in the last paragraph: “what is a citizen to do?”
Die Impressumspflicht halte ich fÃ¼r eine der wenigen Sinnvollen Regulierungen im Web. Wer etwas zu sagen hat, sollte sich auch nicht dafÃ¼r schÃ¤men, sich dafÃ¼r zu outen. Bei Facebook & Co. siehts da nicht anders aus.
The voice of rationality! Good to hear from you.
Boom shakalaka boom boom, problem solved.
Yeah, that’s the ticket, sir or ma’am
You’re a real deep thinker. Thanks for sharing.
… das ist eine gute Alternative zur klassischen Einladungskarte. Und nicht nur das, jeder Anlass lÃ¤ÃŸt sich so auch festhalten. Das Daumenkino – es fasziniert bis heute und wird diese Faszination auch nicht verlieren.
Smack-dab what I was looking for-ty!
Hallo Volker,danke, dass du nach einem Boot gesucht hast. Wir finden es auch total toll, aber wir haben keine Ahnung von Kats, sondern eher von “Joghurtbechern”. Vielleicht entscheiden wir uns nochmal um. ;D
su: ok, i’ve just talked to cin aunty. it seems like i made a mistake in the measuremt, “goong gen” and “gen”, kg n kati i think. also cup is a drinking glass n it measures 350ml, not 250ml like the regular measuring cup. n i was also surprised to learn tt w/c flour comes in loose plastic packing of 600g, just nice for this recipe. i think if u use the packet w/c flour of 250g, the water amt of 250 ml is just right. pls try n tell me how it turned out.
Superb information here, ol’e chap; keep burning the midnight oil.
Me and this article, sitting in a tree, L-E-A-R-N-I-N-G!
Your articles are for when it absolutely, positively, needs to be understood overnight.
Now I know who the brainy one is, I’ll keep looking for your posts.
This piece was a lifejacket that saved me from drowning.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Richard’s Wellness Resources site that it “can help to support your immune system in a wide variety of circumstances, and even helps keep your own cells healthier while reducing the toxic burden associated with immune system battles. It is in line with Xooma’s vision of bringing about a positive change to its users through its products and services. There are many sites that offer various kinds of training for little or no money (one example is The Elevision Network).
At last, somenoe who comes to the heart of it all
And to think I was going to talk to someone in person about this.
Asi ani nie – VosolsobÄ› mÃ¡Å¡ jeden mrdlÃ½ krok, ku ktorÃ©mu vedie nie aÅ¾ tak Å¥aÅ¾kÃ© lezenie, v Anarchii je mrdlÃ½ch krokov niekoÄ¾ko a hneÄ posebe (a to, Å¾e sÃº na zaÄiatku, na vÃ¡Å¾nosti danej situÃ¡cie len pridÃ¡va :}btw, peknÃ© Å¡tandardy…
Son of a gun, this is so helpful!
Your website has to be the electronic Swiss army knife for this topic.
Ã™Â…Ã˜ÂªÃ˜Â§Ã˜Â³Ã™ÂÃ˜Â§Ã™Â†Ã™Â‡ Ã™ÂÃ˜Â¹Ã™Â„Ã˜Â§ ÃšÂ©Ã™Â‡ Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â§Ã™Â‡Ã›ÂŒ Ã™Â¾Ã˜Â§Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â¯Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â± Ã™Â¾Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â¯Ã˜Â§ Ã™Â†Ã˜Â´Ã˜Â¯Ã™Â‡ Ã™Âˆ Ã™Â†Ã˜Â±Ã™Â… Ã˜Â§Ã™ÂÃ˜Â²Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â± Ã˜ÂªÃ™ÂˆÃ›ÂŒ Ã™Â…Ã˜ÂªÃ™Â† Ã˜ÂªÃ™ÂˆÃ˜Â¶Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â¯Ã™Â‡ Ã˜Â´Ã˜Â¯Ã™Â‡ Ã™Â‡Ã™Â… Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â§ Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â±Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â² Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â³Ã˜Â§Ã™Â†Ã›ÂŒ Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â²Ã›ÂŒ Ã˜Â«Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Âª Ã™Â†Ã™Â…Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â´Ã™Â‡ Ã˜ÂªÃ˜ÂºÃ›ÂŒÃ˜Â±Ã˜Â§Ã˜ÂªÃ›ÂŒ ÃšÂ©Ã™Â‡ Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â¹Ã™Â…Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„ Ã™Â…Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â¯Ã™Â‡.
Wow! Great to find a post with such a clear message!
such a heart felt post, i lost my dad about 18 months ago and its his birthday tomorrow, actually fathers day too. your words really helped, thanku xxxxxx
am submitting these mince pies to my own new blogging event, Forever Nigella and in the spirit of the rules, since I have followed the recipe to the letter and there is no link
Short, sweet, to the point, FREE-exactly as information should be!
I was drawn by the honesty of what you write
Ã™Â‚Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„:Ã™ÂƒÃ˜Â¨Ã™ÂŠÃ˜Â±Ã™Â‡ Ã™ÂŠÃ˜Â§ Ã˜Â¢Ã˜Â¨Ã™Â„Ã˜Â£Ã™Â†Ã˜Âª Ã˜ÂµÃ˜Â§Ã˜Â¯Ã™Â‚Ã™Â‡ Ã™Â…Ã™Â† Ã˜Â£Ã™ÂˆÃ™Â„Ã˜Â¦ Ã˜ÂµÃ˜Â§Ã˜Â±Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â§ Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„Ã˜ÂÃ˜Â±Ã™Â…Ã™ÂŠÃ™Â‡ Ã˜Â³Ã˜Â§Ã™Â…Ã˜Â³Ã™ÂˆÃ™Â†Ã˜Â¬ Ã™Â†Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â³Ã˜Â®Ã™Â‡ Ã˜Â£Ã™ÂƒÃ˜Â«Ã˜Â± Ã™Â…Ã™Â† Ã˜Â®Ã™Â…Ã˜Â³ Ã˜ÂªÃ˜ÂµÃ™Â…Ã™ÂŠÃ™Â…Ã˜Â§Ã˜Âª Ã™Â…Ã™Â† Ã˜Â¢Ã˜Â¨Ã™Â„ Ã˜Â£Ã˜Â®Ã™ÂŠÃ˜Â±Ã˜Â§ Ã™ÂƒÃ™Â„ Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â§Ã˜ÂÃ˜Â¯ Ã™ÂŠÃ˜Â³Ã™ÂˆÃ™ÂŠ Ã™Â…Ã˜Â¹ Ã˜Â¢Ã˜Â¨Ã™Â„ Ã˜Â²Ã™ÂŠ Ã™ÂƒÃ˜Â°Ã˜Â§ Ã™ÂŠÃ˜Â±Ã˜Â¬Ã˜Â¹ Ã™ÂŠÃ™Â†Ã˜Â²Ã™Â„ Ã™ÂÃ™ÂŠ Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„Ã˜Â£Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â¶ Ã™ÂÃ™ÂŠ Ã™ÂÃ˜Â±Ã™Â‚ Ã™ÂŠÃ˜Â§ Ã™Â…Ã˜Â³Ã˜ÂªÃ˜Â®Ã˜Â¯Ã™Â…Ã™ÂŠÃ™Â† Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„Ã˜Â¬Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„Ã™ÂƒÃ˜Â³Ã™ÂŠ Ã˜Â¨Ã™ÂŠÃ™Â† Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„Ã™Â†Ã˜Â³Ã˜Â® Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â¨Ã™ÂŠÃ™Â† Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„Ã˜Â£Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â¹ Ã™Â…Ã™Â† Ã˜Â¢Ã˜Â¨Ã™Â„ Ã˜Â£Ã˜Â®Ã™ÂŠÃ˜Â±Ã˜Â§Ã™Â‹ Ã˜Â¢Ã˜Â¨Ã™Â„ Ã˜Â£Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â¹ Ã™Âˆ Ã˜Â³Ã˜Â§Ã™Â…Ã˜Â³Ã™ÂˆÃ™Â†Ã˜Â¬ Ã™Â†Ã˜Â³Ã˜Â®
Well I’m grateful for ‘defeat the porpoise’ (instant, vivid mental picture, as with ‘ironing out a few bugs’ and ‘striking a happy medium’) which, although it’s very hard to believe, I had not ever heard till this very minute.
Nice report! Best one i’ve seen on this research.I disagree, tho, that it begs the question: “what’s a shopper to do?”The question begged might be: “what are the relevant industries to do?” Or, as you allude in the last paragraph: “what is a citizen to do?”
Die Impressumspflicht halte ich fÃ¼r eine der wenigen Sinnvollen Regulierungen im Web. Wer etwas zu sagen hat, sollte sich auch nicht dafÃ¼r schÃ¤men, sich dafÃ¼r zu outen. Bei Facebook & Co. siehts da nicht anders aus.
The voice of rationality! Good to hear from you.
Boom shakalaka boom boom, problem solved.
Yeah, that’s the ticket, sir or ma’am
You’re a real deep thinker. Thanks for sharing.
… das ist eine gute Alternative zur klassischen Einladungskarte. Und nicht nur das, jeder Anlass lÃ¤ÃŸt sich so auch festhalten. Das Daumenkino – es fasziniert bis heute und wird diese Faszination auch nicht verlieren.
Smack-dab what I was looking for-ty!
Hallo Volker,danke, dass du nach einem Boot gesucht hast. Wir finden es auch total toll, aber wir haben keine Ahnung von Kats, sondern eher von “Joghurtbechern”. Vielleicht entscheiden wir uns nochmal um. ;D
su: ok, i’ve just talked to cin aunty. it seems like i made a mistake in the measuremt, “goong gen” and “gen”, kg n kati i think. also cup is a drinking glass n it measures 350ml, not 250ml like the regular measuring cup. n i was also surprised to learn tt w/c flour comes in loose plastic packing of 600g, just nice for this recipe. i think if u use the packet w/c flour of 250g, the water amt of 250 ml is just right. pls try n tell me how it turned out.
Superb information here, ol’e chap; keep burning the midnight oil.
Me and this article, sitting in a tree, L-E-A-R-N-I-N-G!
Your articles are for when it absolutely, positively, needs to be understood overnight.
Now I know who the brainy one is, I’ll keep looking for your posts.
This piece was a lifejacket that saved me from drowning.