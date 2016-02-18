الجريدة الرسمية تنشر قرارًا للسيسى بعزل 4 مستشارين من هيئة قضايا الدولة

نشرت الجريدة الرسمية، في عددها الصادر اليوم الخميس، قراراً للرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسى، بعزل 4 مستشارين من وظائفهم بهيئة قضايا الدولة.
وتضمنت المادة الأولي المنشورة بالجريدة، عزل كل من: المستشار محمود السيد محمود فرحات، وكيل هيئة قضايا الدولة، والمستشار طلعت محمد كمال محمود العشرى، وكيل هيئة قضايا الدولة، ومحمد أحمد عبد الحميد يوسف مستشار مساعد (أ) بهيئة قضايا الدولة، وسعيد محمد عبد الكريم المستشار المساعد (أ) بهيئة قضايا الدولة.
