الجريدة الرسمية تنشر قرارًا للسيسى بعزل 4 مستشارين من هيئة قضايا الدولة

February 18, 2016

925

 

 

نشرت الجريدة الرسمية، في عددها الصادر اليوم الخميس، قراراً للرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسى، بعزل 4 مستشارين من وظائفهم بهيئة قضايا الدولة.
وتضمنت المادة الأولي المنشورة بالجريدة، عزل كل من: المستشار محمود السيد محمود فرحات، وكيل هيئة قضايا الدولة، والمستشار طلعت محمد كمال محمود العشرى، وكيل هيئة قضايا الدولة، ومحمد أحمد عبد الحميد يوسف مستشار مساعد (أ) بهيئة قضايا الدولة، وسعيد محمد عبد الكريم المستشار المساعد (أ) بهيئة قضايا الدولة.

13 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 4:53 am

    Hi, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i came to “return the favor”.I am
    attempting to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok to
    use some of your ideas!!

    Reply
  2. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 20, 2016 at 12:27 pm

    Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m
    inspired! Very helpful info particularly the remaining phase :
    ) I handle such info a lot. I used to be looking for this certain information for a very lengthy time.
    Thanks and best of luck.

    Reply
  3. strong companion plants
    December 20, 2016 at 11:28 pm

    I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll
    bookmark your blog and check again here frequently.
    I am quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here!
    Good luck for the next!

    Reply
  4. Thalia
    December 22, 2016 at 2:50 pm

    What’s up mates, how is everything, and what you desire to say concerning this article, in my
    view its in fact remarkable in support of me.

    Reply
  5. Darla
    December 22, 2016 at 8:22 pm

    great put up, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite
    experts of this sector do not understand this. You must proceed your writing.
    I’m sure, you have a great readers’ base
    already!

    Reply
  6. Harriett
    December 23, 2016 at 2:04 am

    Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article. I wanted to write a
    little comment to support you.

    Reply
  7. financial failure
    December 23, 2016 at 2:58 pm

    Pretty great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and
    wanted to say that I have truly loved browsing your blog posts.
    After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

    Reply
  8. 2008 dodge avenger computer problems
    December 24, 2016 at 7:59 am

    Asking questions are really nice thing if you are not
    understanding anything fully, but this post provides pleasant understanding yet.

    Reply
  9. Sandra
    December 24, 2016 at 12:38 pm

    Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a
    lot about this, like you wrote the book in it
    or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the
    message home a little bit, but other than that, this is wonderful blog.
    A great read. I will certainly be back.

    Reply
  10. Hazel
    December 24, 2016 at 2:25 pm

    I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem.
    You’re wonderful! Thanks!

    Reply
  11. Bettie
    December 25, 2016 at 5:17 pm

    I think this is one of the most significant information for me.

    And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark
    on some general things, The website style is perfect, the articles is really excellent : D.

    Good job, cheers

    Reply
  12. Madeline
    December 25, 2016 at 5:51 pm

    This is a really good tip especially to those new to
    the blogosphere. Simple but very accurate info… Thank you for sharing this one.
    A must read article!

    Reply
  13. computer for dodge durango 2000
    December 25, 2016 at 6:56 pm

    I need to to thank you for this fantastic read!! I absolutely loved every little bit of it.

    I’ve got you book-marked to check out new stuff you post…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV