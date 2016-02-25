الجيش العراقى يهاجم معاقل داعش فى الفلوجة

أعلنت مصادر أمنية عراقية أن الجيش العراقي مدعوما بمقاتلي العشائر هاجم اليوم الخميس معاقل تنظيم داعش الإرهابي في مدينة الفلوجة بمحافظة الأنبار غربي العراق.
ونقلت قناة “سكاي نيوز عربية” الفضائية اليوم الخميس عن مصادر أمنية عراقية قولها: إن “معارك عنيفة اندلعت اليوم بين القوات العراقية وأبناء العشائر من جهة، وبين مسلحي داعش من جهة ثانية في منطقة البودعيج بعامرية الفلوجة”.
وأشارت المصادر إلى أن القوات العراقية تمكنت من اقتحام الخطوط الأمامية لتنظيم داعش جنوبي الفلوجة، في إطار العملية العسكرية التي أطلقها الجيش لتحرير مناطق جنوبي الفلوجة من التنظيم.
وقبل أسبوع تمكن أبناء العشاء في الفلوجة من استعادة السيطرة على حي الجولان من أيدي مسلحي داعش إثر اشتباكات عنيفة قتل خلالها 10 مسلحين من داعش على الأقل.
وعلى الإثر شن تنظيم داعش حملة دهم واعتقالات في الفلوجة، اعتقل خلالها أكثر من 150 شخصا من المدينة المحاصرة التي لا تزال معقلا لنحو 400 مسلح من داعش.
