الجيش اللبنانى يطارد المسلحين فى عرسال

January 17, 2016

201302051216619

 

استهدفت مدفعية الجيش اللبناني بشكل مكثف اليوم تجمعات المسلحين المنتشرين في جرود بلدة عرسال بشمال شرق لبنان.

وأفادت الوكالة اللبنانية للإعلام الرسمية التي أوردت النبأ بأن وحدات الجيش قصفت بشكل مركز تحركات المسلحين في جرود عرسال وتمكنت من تحقيق اصابات مباشرة في صفوف المسلحين.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV