الجيش اليمنى يحرر مديرية المسراخ جنوب تعز بعد معارك استمرت 3 أيام

February 18, 2016

696_435_369_1455771638

 

تمكنت قوات الجيش الوطنى اليمنى والمقاومة الشعبية من تحرير مركز مديرية المسراخ جنوب مدينة تعز بعد معارك مع ميليشيات الحوثى والرئيس المخلوع على عبد الله صالح استمرت 3 أيام، وذلك وفق ما قالت قناة سكاى نيوز فى خبر عاجل. وجددت طائرات دول التحالف العربى قصف مواقع مليشيات الحوثيين والمخلوع صالح فى العاصمة صنعاء بعد توقف دام يومين.

