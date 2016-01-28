الحكومة العراقية تدرس بيع قصور صدام حسين لسد عجز الموازنة January 28, 2016 تدرس الحكومة العراقية مقترحات لبيع 600 ألف عقار منها أكثر من ألف من قصور الرئيس العراقى الراحل صدام حسين، وذلك بهدف توفير إيرادات لسد عجز الموازنة ، خاصة فى ظل التدنى الكبير والمستمر فى أسعار النفط. 2016-01-28 AngusBeef
