الخارجية الروسية : هجمات تركيا على سوريا “فوضى مطلقة”

February 17, 2016

ذكرت وكالة الإعلام الروسية أن وزارة الخارجية الروسية قالت اليوم الأربعاء إن هجمات المدفعية التركية على شمال سوريا “فوضى مطلقة”.
 
ونقلت الوكالة عن ماريا زاخاروفا المتحدثة باسم وزارة الخارجية الروسية قولها “ما يحدث على الحدود التركية السورية الآن فوضى مطلقة.”

