الخارجية: المصريين المفرج عنهم فى ليبيا يصلون القاهرة ظهر اليوم

February 4, 2016

يصل ظهر اليوم المواطنين المصريين الذين نجحت الوزارة فى الإفراج عنهم فى ليبيا المفرج عنهم أمس حيث يستقبلهم السفير الدكتور هشام النقيب، مساعد وزير الخارجية للشئون القنصلية والمصريين فى الخارج فى المطار.
وكانت الخارجية قد نجحت امس فى الافراج عن 35 مواطنا مصريا كانوا محتجزين بمراكز الإيواء للهجرة غير الشرعية بتهم التسول والهجرة غير الشرعية بكل من مدن مصراتة والخمس والقربولى شرق ليبيا ومن بين المفرج عنهم 8 سيدات وطفلتين متهمين بالتسول.

