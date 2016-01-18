الخميس القادم ..الآثار تطلق احتفالية اقض يومك فى الخليفة 3

January 18, 2016

964

 

 

تطلق وزارة الآثار مساء الخميس القادم أولى فعاليات احتفالية “أقض يومك في الخليفة 3” والتى تستمر على مدار ثلاثة أيام، بالتعاون مع محافظة القاهرة وجمعية الفكر العمراني “مجاورة“.

وقال محمد عبد العزيز معاون وزير الآثار لشئون الآثار الإسلامية والقبطية ومدير عام مشروع القاهرة التاريخية إن هذه الاحتفالية تأتي في إطار مبادرة “الأثر لنا” والتي بدأت في يونيو 2012 كمشروع تشاركي لمناقشة علاقة الأثر بالمنطقة المحيطة به وإيجاد طرق لإشراك الأهالي في الحفاظ على التراث والآثار، لافتا إلى أنها تهدف إلى رفع الوعي بأهمية منطقة القاهرة التاريخية عامة وشارع الخليفة خاصة كمنطقة تراثية وتاريخية هامة.

وأشار عبد العزيز إلى أن فعاليات الاحتفالية تتضمن مجموعة من الجولات الإرشادية في المباني المرممة حديثاً من خلال مبادرة الأثر لنا وافتتاح معرض الخليفة والذي يضم معرضا لحرف المنطقة بالإضافة إلى عدد من العروض الفنية والموسيقية وورش تصوير ورسم للأطفال.

