الداخلية: إغلاق المعابر غير الشرعية على شريط السكة الحديد لمنع الحوادث
February 2, 2016
قال اللواء محمد يوسف مساعد وزير الداخلية مدير الإدارة العامة لشرطة النقل والمواصلات، إنه يتم التنسيق مع التنمية المحلية والمحافظين بالمحافظات، لغلق المعابر غير الشرعية على شريط السكة الحديد، بعد تكرار حوادث عبور السيارات منها، واصطدام القطارات بها.
