الدساس للمعتصم: اللحظة دي ملهاش أي قيمة قصاد الساعة اللي جاية مسلسل القيصر – الحلقة الثامنة والعشرون

July 3, 2016

مسلسل القيصر تدور أحداثه فى إطار تشويقى أكشن، ويجسد فيه يوسف الشريف شخصًا ذات قدرات خاصة نتيجة البيئة والظروف غير الطبيعية التى نشأ بها. يوسف الشريف يعمل حاليًا على تحضيرات يومية مع المخرج أحمد جلال والكاتب محمد ناير والأستايلست إنجى علاء، لوضع اللمسات الأخيرة للشخصية قبل بداية التصوير.
و”القيصر” بطولة يوسف الشريف وريهام عبد الغفور وخالد زكى وياسر على ماهر وأشرف زكى وعدد آخر من النجوم، وهو فكرة يوسف الشريف، سيناريو وحوار محمد ناير، إخراج أحمد جلال.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV