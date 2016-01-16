الرئيس الصيني يزور القاهرة ضمن جولة تشمل السعودية وإيران

تترقب الأوساط السياسية والاقتصادية زيارة الرئيس الصينى شى جين بينج للقاهرة ، و هى الزيارة الأولى لرئيس صينى منذ 12 عاما، وتهدف الزيارة لدفع التعاون الاستراتيجى بين مصر والصين فى الفترة المقبلة
وتأتي الزيارة في إطار جولة يقوم بها الرئيس الصيني لزيارة كل من السعودية ومصر وإيران في الفترة من 19 وحتى 23 يناير
وكان الرئيس عبد السيسي قد قام بزيارتين خلال عام ونصف العام لبكين تأكيداً لحرص مصر على إقامة شراكة استراتيجية مع ثاني أكبر اقتصاد فى العالم لتمهيد الطريق لكثير من المشاريع لتضع مصر أقدامها كدولة محورية فاعلة فى منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا , وكذلك الإسراع فى إقامة مشاريع لوجيستية ومناطق لخدمات السفن والصناعات المتعلقة بالنقل البحرى على طول محور قناة السويس لتعظيم الاستفادة من طريق الحرير الصينى وقناة السويس الجديدة فى تنشيط حركة التجارة مع دول العالم.
و تسعى الصين الى الاستفادة من المزايا التى تتمتع بها مصر، ومن بينها السوق الضخمة التى تضم حوالى 90 مليون مستهلك، فضلاً عن أنها تعد بوابة لأكثر من مليار مستهلك يقطنون في الدول التي تتمتع فيها السلع المنتجة في مصر بمعاملة تفضيلية، مثل دول الاتحاد الأوروبي والكوميسا والدول العربية
وقد تم إعلان عام 2016 عام الثقافة المصري الصيني إحتفالاً بمرور 60 عاماً على إعتراف مصر بالصين وتنظم وزارة الثقافة العديد من الفعاليات على مدار العام في مصر والصين بالتعاون مع السفارة الصينية
