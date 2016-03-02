الرئيس يصل كوريا الجنوبية فى محطته الثالثة بالجولة الاسيوية

وصل الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي رئيس الجمهورية، مساء اليوم الأربعاء بالتوقيت المحلي للعاصمة الكورية الجنوبية، إلي سول في زيارة لكوريا الجنوبية تستغرق ثلاثة أيام، وهى المحطة الثالثة في جولته الأسيوية الحالية التي بدأها بزيارة كازاخستان ثم اليابان.
ويجري الرئيس السيسي فور وصوله إلي العاصمة الكورية الجنوبية عدة لقاءات إعلامية مع كبري وسائل الإعلام الكورية.
