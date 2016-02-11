الرقابة الإدارية تضبط رئيس الحى الثالث بالتجمع الخامس لتقاضيه رشوة من شركة

تمكن ضباط هيئة الرقابة الادارية من ضبط (م. ل) رئيس الحي الثالث بالتجمع الخامس التابع لجهاز القاهرة الجديدة، عقب تقاضيه رشوة من إحدى الشركات المتعاملة مع الجهاز.
وكانت معلومات وردت لهيئة الرقابة الإدارية تفيد طلب رئيس الحى مبالغ ماليه ومنافع عينيه على سبيل الرشوة من (م.ع.) مدير إحدى شركات الخدمات المتكاملة، مقابل تسهيل إجراءات صرف المستخلصات الخاصة بأعمال النظافة فى نطاق الحى، وكذا زيادة نسب الأعمال بالمستخلصات بوساطة (م.ع.) مشرف بذات الشركة.
