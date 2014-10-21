السادة المحترمون: أسباب ارتفاع معدلات العنوسة والطلاق في مصر .. د. مدحت عبدالهادي

واضح أن المشاكل الاجتماعية عندنا مابتخلصش .. ولازم نعترف ان أحنا عندنا كارثه أسمها العنوسة .. احنا عندنا 8 ملايين عانس فى مصر يعنى 40% من مجموع الفتيات في سن الزواج .. وده أكيد بسبب امور كتير اقتصادية وبعض المفاهيم الغلط عن الزواج واللى فى كتير من الاحيان اصبح صفقه أو مشروع استثمارى بيتم فيه الفصال .. ومع ارتفاع حجم البطالة وضعف المرتبات بقى غالبية المتجوزين حديثا بيلجأوا للطلاق لان بيحصل مشاكل كتير بعد كده .. ودى مشكله تانية .. وللأسف مصر هى الأولى على مستوى العالم في حالات الطلاق وعندنا تقريبا وفقا للأحصائيات240 حالة طلاق يوميًا.. والمطلقات وصل عددهم حوالى 2 مليون .. خلونا نفهم أبعاد المشكلتين .. معانا مدحت عبدالهادي استشاري العلاقات الأسرية والاجتماعية .
zPrx33 Very neat article post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
You could certainly see your skills in the work you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. Always follow your heart.
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thank you
Thanks-a-mundo for the article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Thanks a lot for the article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
There is clearly a bunch to realize about this. I feel you made various good points in features also.
What web host are you the use of? Can I am getting your affiliate link for your host?
it looks good. I ave bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Really informative blog.Much thanks again. Great.
There is perceptibly a bunch to know about this. I suppose you made certain nice points in features also.
You made a few nice points there. I did a search on the topic and found the majority of folks will go along with with your blog.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and the rest of the website is very good.
Very good blog post. I absolutely appreciate this site. Continue the good work!
This very blog is really interesting additionally diverting. I have picked a bunch of handy stuff out of this source. I ad love to go back again soon. Thanks!
Valued Personal Traits Hello, you used to write great, but the last several posts have been kinda boring I miss your great writings. Past few posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
I really liked your article post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Appreciate you sharing, great blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Wonderful.. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds
Well I sincerely enjoyed reading it. This tip procured by you is very constructive for correct planning.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.
Of course, what a great site and illuminating posts, I definitely will bookmark your site.Have an awsome day!
This is a topic that as close to my heart Many thanks! Where are your contact details though?
Thanks for the article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Interesting website, i read it but i still have a few questions. shoot me an email and we will talk more becasue i may have an interesting idea for you.
Some really good content on this web site , thankyou for contribution.
If you dont mind, where do you host your blog? I am searching for a very good web host and your webpage seams to be extremely fast and up all the time
I am so grateful for your post.Really thank you! Want more.
Really informative article.Really thank you! Will read on
Im obliged for the blog article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, as well as the content!
the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to
Some really fantastic articles on this web site , regards for contribution.
me, but for yourself, who are in want of food.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Really thank you! Cool.
I truly appreciate this blog article.Really thank you! Really Cool. click here
Lastly, an issue that I am passionate about. I ave looked for data of this caliber for that previous various hrs. Your site is tremendously appreciated.
The league as new contract with the womens peyton manning jersey; they can
Thank you, I ave just been searching for info about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I ave discovered so far. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?
Very good write-up. I definitely love this site. Keep writing!
This unique blog is really interesting additionally diverting. I have found a lot of interesting stuff out of it. I ad love to visit it again soon. Thanks a lot!
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!
Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa?
Well I really enjoyed studying it. This article procured by you is very constructive for correct planning.
I really liked your article.Thanks Again. Will read on
Im grateful for the article. Really Great.
There is certainly a lot to know about this issue. I like all of the points you have made.
Wow, great article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Your style is really unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this blog.
This website was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something that helped me. Many thanks!
Somebody essentially assist to make critically articles I would state.
Some really prime posts on this site, saved to bookmarks.
Very good webpage you ave got going here.|
Paragraph writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted with then you can write or else it is complicated to write.|
I think this is a real great article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Well I definitely liked reading it. This information procured by you is very effective for correct planning.
I wanted to thank you for this good read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it. I have you book-marked to look at new things you post
Say, you got a nice blog.Much thanks again. Cool.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!
of the subjects you write related to here. Again, awesome web site!
Would love to perpetually get updated outstanding web site!.
Some truly excellent content on this website , thanks for contribution.
Regards for helping out, good info. Our individual lives cannot, generally, be works of art unless the social order is also. by Charles Horton Cooley.
Regards for helping out, superb info.
The thing that All people Ought To Know Involving E commerce, Modify that E commerce in to a full-blown Goldmine
Thank you for creating my private students have access for your webpage post.
This very blog is really cool and besides amusing. I have discovered many interesting things out of it. I ad love to visit it over and over again. Thanks a lot!
I went over this internet site and I believe you have a lot of superb information, saved to bookmarks (:.
I truly appreciate this article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
This blog is definitely educating and also informative. I have chosen a bunch of handy tips out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks!
nfl jerseys has come under heavy attack for the health and safety standards it allows and the amount it pays workers abroad.
I visited a lot of website but I believe this one has got something extra in it. You can have brilliant ideas, but if you can at get them across, your ideas won at get you anywhere. by Lee Iacocca.
I appreciate you sharing this article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
wonderful post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector do not notice this. You must continue your writing. I am confident, you have a huge readers a base already!
that is the end of this article. Here you?ll locate some websites that we assume you will appreciate, just click the hyperlinks over
Appreciate you sharing, great article.Much thanks again.
Major thanks for the post.Thanks Again.
The top and clear News and why it means a lot.
A round of applause for your post. Cool.
Thank you ever so for you article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Online Article Every once in a while we choose blogs that we read. Listed above are the latest sites that we choose
Some really excellent info , Gladiolus I observed this.
to be capable of get these phones add alone is usually to pay for
It as not that I want to replicate your web-site, but I really like the pattern. Could you let me know which style are you using? Or was it tailor made?
I loved your article.Thanks Again.
I love what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work and reporting! Keep up the good works guys I’ve included you guys to my personal blogroll.|
I want to to thank you for this excellent read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it. I have got you saved as a favorite to look at new things you post?
I loved your post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
I loved your article post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
I will immediately grab your rss as I can not find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please let me realize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
I appreciate you sharing this post.Really thank you! Will read on…
Thanks for the article post. Really Cool.
I truly appreciate this article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!|
Saved as a favorite, I really like your web site!
Only a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw great design and style.
You have brought up a very superb details , thankyou for the post.
It’s amazing to visit this site and reading the views of all colleagues concerning this article, while I am also eager of getting know-how.|
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article post.Really thank you!
Of course, what a splendid website and instructive posts, I definitely will bookmark your website.Have an awsome day!
In other words, how do i search for blogs that fit what I want to read about? Does anyone know how to BROWSE through blogs by subject or whatever on blogger?.
I truly appreciate this blog article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Say, you got a nice article post.Really thank you! Will read on…
I am sure this post has touched all the internet visitors, its really really pleasant piece of writing on building up new weblog.|
Very neat article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Thanks for the blog post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Excellent website. A lot of useful info here. I am sending it to some pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And certainly, thank you on your effort!|
Very good blog. Will read on…
Very informative article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
write about here. Again, awesome website!
Im obliged for the blog.Really looking forward to read more.
please stop by the web-sites we adhere to, including this one particular, as it represents our picks through the web
Thanks so much for the post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Im thankful for the blog post. Really Great.
Thanks again for the article post.Much thanks again.
this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every little
wow, awesome article post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Perfectly composed articles , thankyou for selective information.
Say, you got a nice post.Much thanks again. Want more.
Some really nice and useful information on this internet site, likewise I conceive the pattern has got excellent features.
Nice Page , guys! Good Articles aswell. Bookmarked
Major thankies for the article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
You made some reasonable points there. I looked on the internet object of the climax and found most individuals intent scrutinize along with with your website.
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most persons will agree with your site.
the check this site out in a single-elimination bracket and let people vote for their favorites.
Regards for this wondrous post, I am glad I detected this web site on yahoo.
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Im grateful for the post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and also the rest of the site is also really good.
This blog is really entertaining as well as factual. I have found many helpful things out of it. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks a bunch!
What’s up to every one, it’s truly a fastidious for me to visit this site, it includes helpful Information.|
Thank you ever so for you blog article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Very good article post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
You can definitely see your skills within the work you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. All the time go after your heart.
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I want to read more things about it!|
receive four emails with the same comment.
That is a very good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate information Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!
Howdy very nice web site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also? I’m satisfied to find a lot of helpful information here within the publish, we need work out extra strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .|
Just what I was searching for, thank you for putting up.
I was suggested this web site by means of my cousin. I’m not certain whether this post is written through him as nobody else recognize such precise about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!|
You are my breathing in, I possess few web logs and rarely run out from to brand.
LOUIS VUITTON HANDBAGS ON SALE ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
Lastly, an issue that I am passionate about. I ave looked for data of this caliber for that previous various hrs. Your site is tremendously appreciated.
I’m curious to find out what blog system you have been utilizing? I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest blog and I would like to find something more secure. Do you have any recommendations?|
Thank you ever so for you blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
This unique blog is without a doubt cool and informative. I have discovered many interesting advices out of this source. I ad love to return again soon. Thanks a lot!
Very nice info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thx
Looking forward to reading more. Great article.Much thanks again.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?
Very neat blog.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Muchos Gracias for your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Q0KRxC It as really very complicated in this active life to listen news on Television, thus I simply use web for that purpose, and get the latest information.
I will appreciate if you continue this in future.
Nice blog right here! Additionally your web site so much up fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate link in your host? I desire my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Thanks for finally talking about > blog_title < Liked it!|
Thank you for any other informative web site. The place else could I get that type of info written in such a perfect way? I have a venture that I am just now running on, and I have been on the look out for such information.|
Thanks so much for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Looking around I like to look around the web, regularly I will just go to Stumble Upon and follow thru
I am curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be utilizing? I’m having some minor security issues with my latest site and I would like to find something more safe. Do you have any recommendations?|
I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s equally educative and entertaining, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head. The issue is something that not enough folks are speaking intelligently about. Now i’m very happy that I came across this during my search for something regarding this.|
Very fantastic information can be found on site.
in the daylight, as i enjoy to find out more and more.
Say, you got a nice post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Wow! I cant think I have found your blog. Extremely helpful information.
I am glad to be a visitant of this thoroughgoing web blog ! , thankyou for this rare info ! .
Merely wanna remark that you have a very nice web site , I like the pattern it actually stands out.
Well I definitely enjoyed studying it. This information offered by you is very useful for proper planning.
Thanks a lot for the article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
This info is invaluable. How can I find out more?
Wow, this paragraph is fastidious, my sister is analyzing these things, so I am going to convey her.|
Great blog. Fantastic.
Im grateful for the article.Thanks Again. Cool.
And Im running from a standard users account with strict limitations, which I think may be the limiting factor, but Im running the cmd as the system I am currently working on.
What’s up every one, here every one is sharing these experience, so it’s pleasant to read this web site, and I used to go to see this website daily.|
Thanks so much for the blog article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Very informative blog article.Really thank you! Great.
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa? My website addresses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you might be interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!|
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Rattling clear site, thankyou for this post.
in everyday years are usually emancipated you don at have to invest a great deal in relation to enjoyment specially with
This is one awesome article.Much thanks again. Great.
Thanks a lot for the post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Thank you for your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Fantastic blog article. Awesome.
Just discovered this blog through Bing, what a way to brighten up my year!
It’s enormous that you are getting thoughts from this paragraph as well as from our dialogue made here.|
This post is actually a nice one it helps new net users, who are wishing for blogging.|
Peculiar article, just what I wanted to find.
I cannot thank you enough for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on.
Very good article! We are linking to this particularly great content on our site. Keep up the great writing.
Thanks a lot for the article.Really thank you! Want more.
This is one awesome blog article.Really looking forward to read more.
I was more than happy to discover this page. I want to to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every part of it and i also have you saved to fav to see new things in your site.|
Incredible story there. What occurred after? Thanks!|
“Thanks for the ideas you are discussing on this weblog. Another thing I’d prefer to say is getting hold of duplicates of your credit profile in order to inspect accuracy of each detail is one first step you have to accomplish in credit restoration. You are looking to freshen your credit report from dangerous details flaws that spoil your credit score.”
I cannot thank you enough for the article.Really thank you! Want more.
Great, thanks for sharing this blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Muchos Gracias for your blog post.Much thanks again.
Very well written information. It will be valuable to anyone who employess it, including me. Keep doing what you are doing – for sure i will check out more posts.
Thank you ever so for you blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Very informative article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Im obliged for the blog post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
I truly appreciate this blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
I think this is a real great article post.Much thanks again. Want more.
Thank you ever so for you blog post. Will read on
Thanks for great post. I read it with big pleasure. I look forward to the next post.
Thank you for every other great post. Where else may anyone get that type of information in such a perfect method of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such information.
It as actually a wonderful and handy section of data. Now i am satisfied that you choose to discussed this useful details about. Remember to stop us educated like this. Many thanks for revealing.
Really enjoyed this post.Thanks Again. Great.
internet explorer crashing on launch How to build a wordpress site while domain is on redirect.?
Awesome post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
I really liked your blog article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
I really like and appreciate your article.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Thank you for your article post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Hey, thanks for the blog. Keep writing.
Thank you for your post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Some times its a pain in the ass to read what blog owners wrote but this site is really user pleasant!.
I really liked your blog article. Much obliged.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
pretty handy material, overall I feel this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
This is one awesome blog post. Will read on…
A big thank you for your post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
I am genuinely pleased to read this blog posts which carries tons of valuable data, thanks for providing such data.|
Sorry for my English.Great blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol.
Respect to post author, some superb entropy.
Say, you got a nice blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Superb post here, thought I could learn more from but we can learn more from this post.
Great blog here! Additionally your web site a lot up fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink for your host? I desire my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol|
Wow, great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Respect to op , some wonderful information.
Awesome blog.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Looking forward to reading more. Great article post. Cool.
Im thankful for the blog post. Really Great.
There is clearly a lot to realize about this. I suppose you made various nice points in features also.
You completed various nice points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found a good number of persons will agree with your blog.
in everyday years are usually emancipated you don at have to invest a great deal in relation to enjoyment specially with
like to find something more secure. Do you have any suggestions?
You ave made some good points there. I looked on the web to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with valuable info to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire community will be thankful to you.|
Really enjoyed this blog post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article. Want more.
Thanks again for the article.Really thank you!
Hello! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.|
Thanks a lot for the post. Great.
Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I ave incorporated you guys to my blogroll.
I value the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Really enjoyed this article post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article. Will read on
wonderful issues altogether, you simply gained a new reader. What would you recommend about your publish that you made some days in the past? Any sure?
Hey, thanks for the blog post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Major thanks for the post. Want more.
Im grateful for the article post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Major thankies for the post.Much thanks again. Cool.
It as really a nice and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Regards for this post, I am a big fan of this web site would like to go on updated.
pretty helpful material, overall I believe this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
Thanks for the article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Of course, what a magnificent site and educative posts, I surely will bookmark your site.Have an awsome day!
I really liked your blog post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Really appreciate you sharing this article.Really thank you! Awesome.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.
wow, awesome blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Can I just say what a relief to discover somebody who genuinely knows what they’re discussing online. You definitely understand how to bring a problem to light and make it important. A lot more people should look at this and understand this side of your story. It’s surprising you are not more popular given that you certainly possess the gift.|