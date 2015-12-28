السادة المحترمون: ابتسامة مرارة من توفيق عكاشة مع بداية حواره مع يوسف الحسيني

December 28, 2015

21 comments

  1. Rileigh
    January 2, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    aahahah the good lord you spilled it is my favorite pose. i think its always funny when chcaraters are physical with each other in violent or awkward ways. post more please 🙂

    Reply
  2. http://www.spice-south.com/kredit-online.html
    January 3, 2017 at 9:01 am

    So excited I found this article as it made things much quicker!

    Reply
  3. http://www.tobiyield.com/kredit-vergleich.html
    January 3, 2017 at 9:39 am

    That’s a creative answer to a difficult question

    Reply
  4. http://www.eradt.com/auto-versicherung-vergleich.html
    January 3, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Mariana, no se puede importar nada de tu perfil a tu página, son totalmente independientes. Para que tus amigos se unan a tu página, lo único que puedes hacer es indicar mediante una publicacion en el muro que ya tienes la página oficial de tu negocio y que se unan allí. Tambien empieza a promocionarla en tu sitio web.Saludos!

    Reply
  5. http://www.spice-south.com/kredit-online.html
    January 3, 2017 at 10:53 am

    I don’t know who you wrote this for but you helped a brother out.

    Reply
  6. http://www.tobiyield.com/kredit-vergleich.html
    January 3, 2017 at 11:10 am

    We want to offer affordable opportunities and develop people through activity and sport. At present we have a range of fitness activities on offer and this is growing alongside our Street Soccer work (which is free for the next 2 weeks!) and was recently featured in Footy Matters.

    Reply
  7. http://www.katjakrizan.com/günstige-kfz-versicherung.html
    January 3, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Whoa, whoa, get out the way with that good information.

    Reply
  8. supplemental liability insurance enterprise
    January 3, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Well what can I say? great post and I completely agree with you on all points and I am thinking about adding a link on my blog to your blog post because its that good.

    Reply
  9. mlr car insurance
    January 3, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, as well as the content!

    Reply
  10. privilege car insurance claims
    January 3, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Jeg har ihvertilfÃ¦lde filtkugler, sÃ¥ tror jeg ogsÃ¥ jeg har resten.SÃ¥ hÃ¥ber jeg bare at tiden rÃ¦kker til at vÃ¦re med.

    Reply
  11. ga auto insurance commissioner
    January 3, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Hi this is one of my fav stamps. My goodness your colouring is amazing think you have mastered the copics already ! I love your rolled up newspaper ! Super inspiration Kitty 😀

    Reply
  12. car insurance quote midland mi
    January 3, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    This is a good posting, I was wondering if I could use this write-up on my website, I will link it back to your website though. If this is a problem please let me know and I will take it down right away

    Reply
  13. insurance auto auctions dayton oh
    January 3, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    , lovely. So glad that Michele and I have experienced beauty and sadness with you. You’re one of the saintly poets…or poetic saints. Thanks for drawing our eyes to this.

    Reply
  14. george lundberg insurance
    January 3, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Thanks for helping me to see things in a different light.

    Reply
  15. car insurance uk online quote
    January 3, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    I’m impressed! You’ve managed the almost impossible.

    Reply
  16. car insurance in china
    January 3, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Heya are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any html coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!

    Reply
  17. affordable car insurance columbia sc
    January 3, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    I discovered your web site through blog page catalog. I believed I’d examine out the post as I just wrote on this matter these days. You add some fantastic ideas that I failed to have. Thank you to the points.

    Reply
  18. ky farm bureau pay online
    January 4, 2017 at 12:51 am

    That’s really thinking at a high level

    Reply
  19. sunset plaza insurance
    January 4, 2017 at 3:51 am

    I think other web site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and excellent user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

    Reply
  20. how much auto insurance do i need in illinois
    January 4, 2017 at 4:45 am

    Walking in the presence of giants here. Cool thinking all around!

    Reply
  21. best auto insurance for over 65
    January 4, 2017 at 5:27 am

    Un de plaisir de rentrer le samedi midi quand on est enfant est bien d’avoir un repas qui sent bon qui nous attend. Tu les gÃ¢te tes petits. S’ils aiment le maquereau, on peut leur pardonner d’aimer les biscuits tout faits…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV