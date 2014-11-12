السادة المحترمون: الاشباع الجنسي والاغتصاب الجنسي بين الأزواج .. د. مدحت عبد الهادي

November 12, 2014


قضية شائكه وفى منتهى الخطورة .. الثقافة الجنسية في المجتمع المصري .. وانحياز الثقافة الجنسية في الموروث الشعبي للرجل على حساب المرأة ….. قضية الاغتصاب الزوجي والمسكوت عنه فيها … وفكرة الاشباع الجنسي لدى الرجل والمرآة في المجتمع الشرقي .. في الجزء الأول من الحلقة هنطرح موضوع الثقافة الجنسية بشكل عام وده أى حد ممكن يتفرج عليه أما الجزء الثاني من الحلقة هنكلم عن فكرة الاشباع الجنسي والاغتصاب الجنسي بين الأزواج ودي فقرة هتكون مخصصه للكبار فقط … خلونا نرحب بضيفنا في الأستوديو بالدكتور مدحت عبد الهادي أستشاري العلاقات الزوجية

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV