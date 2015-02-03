السادة المحترمون: اليمن .. بين ميليشيات الحوثيين وشبح التقسيم ـ أ. ميساء شجاع الدين

February 3, 2015


ما فيش حد يختلف أن اليمن انهارده بيعيش على وقع اضطرابات سياسية وأمنية منذ اندلاع الانتفاضة الشعبية ضد نظام الرئيس علي عبد الله في يوم سقوط حسني مبارك في مصر..تحديدا في 11 فبراير 2011..لكن للأسف يبدو أن الربيع العربي قلب على خريف غضب في اليمن بعد سقوط العاصمة صنعاء في أيدي ميليشيات عبدالملك الحوثي…وأصبح شبح التقسيم يعود من جديد ما بين يمن شمالي ويمن جنوبي ، وطبعا لاشك ان من يزكي من نار هذه المعركة هي إيران ..ناهيك عن وجود تنظيم القاعدة في اليمن أصلا منذ زمن…وما حدش يتصور ان اليمن بعيدة عننا ..لأه دي يا جماعة المدخل الجنوبي لقناة اتلسويس…عشان كده عاوزين نستوضح الوضع المبهم في اليمن الآن من خلال ضيفتنا الللي منورانا في الاستديو الباحثة والكاتبة اليمنية ميساء شجاع الدين …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV